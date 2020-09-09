Video
Wednesday, 9 September, 2020
Fire at National Grid Substation

Entire M’singh divn plunges into darkness

Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Our Correspondent

MYMENSINGH, Sept 8: At least four districts in Mymensingh division were hit with a power outage after a national grid substation in Kewatkhali caught fire.
The fire broke out at the 132/33 KV grid substation around 1.30 pm on Tuesday, said Panat Shah, deputy director of Mymensingh District Fire Service. The firefighters from six units tamed the blaze after an hour,
he added.     Power supply has stopped to Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Sherpur and Netrokona after the fire broke out in the grid substation, said Anwarul Islam, executive engineer of Mymensingh Power Division.
"We're not sure right now about the time to resume the power supply. The blaze is under control. A probe panel is being formed to determine the amount of loss and also to find out the reason behind it. We can provide the details later," he said. No casualties were reported.
"The incident might have occurred due to electric short circuit. Overheating of marshalling board" could be a reason for the fire, the official said.
Of about one million clients in the four districts of Mymensingh, 650,000 lost electricity supply, said Rafiqul Islam, chief engineer of Power Development Board for Mymensingh region.


