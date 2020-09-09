Submission of report deferred 74 times





A Dhaka court on Tuesday again deferred the date of submission of probe report of journalist couple Sagar-Runi murder case to October 14.Metropolitan Magistrate Millat Hossain passed the order as the investigation officer, RAB Additional Police Super Khandaker Shafiqul Alam, could not submit any report on the scheduled day.The court so far deferred the date for submitting the probe report 74 times.Sagar Sarowar, news editor of private TV channel Maasranga and his wife Meherun Runi, senior reporter of another channel ATN Bangla, were killed at their rented flat in the capital's West Rajabazar on February 11in 2012. Their only son Mahir Sarowar Megh, then 5, was home at that time.Following the murder, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police had started investigation into the case. Later, the case was shifted to DB police. However, on April 18 in 2012, the High Court, in an order, shifted the case to RAB for investigation.