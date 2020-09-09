Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 September, 2020, 8:53 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Sagar-Runi Murder

Submission of report deferred 74 times

Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Tuesday again deferred the date of submission of probe report of journalist couple Sagar-Runi murder case to October 14.
Metropolitan Magistrate Millat Hossain passed the order as the investigation officer, RAB Additional Police Super Khandaker Shafiqul Alam, could not submit any report on the scheduled day.
The court so far deferred the date for submitting the probe report 74 times.  
Sagar Sarowar, news editor of private TV channel Maasranga and his wife Meherun Runi, senior reporter of another channel ATN Bangla, were killed at their rented flat in the capital's West Rajabazar on February 11in 2012. Their only son Mahir Sarowar Megh, then 5, was home at that time.
Following the murder, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police had started investigation into the case.  Later, the case was shifted to DB police. However, on April 18 in 2012, the High Court, in an order, shifted the case to RAB for investigation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ghoraghat UNO  improving
Ctg dist admin foils bid  to hike onion prices
Onion under OMS from Sept 13
Entire M’singh divn plunges into darkness
Submission of report deferred 74 times
BD vaccine of coronavirus likely to hit market in Jan
Preparations on to reopen Pry schools
AL ditching family  members of party stalwarts in by-polls


Latest News
Oxford vaccine trial paused as participant falls ill
Social gatherings over six to be banned in England
Ronaldo nets 100th international goal as Portugal down Sweden
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India
Messi saga continues as bid to oust Barca chief gets pace
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Country’s literacy stands at 74.7 percent: Zakir
All candidates submit nomination papers
Indian army: Chinese troops fired in the air in border stand-off
Most Read News
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz as country manager of Bangladesh
Forty days of classes in primary schools planned, otherwise 'auto pass'
UNO Waheeda's condition improving, being fed liquid food
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24hrs
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz to monitor BD content
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Condition of 9 N'ganj mosque blast injured still critical: Doctors
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
TSC's Zinia abduction: Lopa remanded
OC Pradeep sued again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft