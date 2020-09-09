BD vaccine of coronavirus likely to hit market in Jan





The process of publishing research results in international science journals is now underway. And this month, Globe Biotech will seek permission for experimental application of the vaccine in human body.

Although the severity of Covid-19 infection has decreased in the world including Bangladesh, many people are still dying every day.

179 vaccine development projects are underway to combat coronavirus. Twenty-six of them are in the experimental stage. Last July, Globe Biotech of Bangladesh announced the success of experimental application on the bodies of eight rabbits.

Dr Asif Mahbub, Chief Scientist of Globe Biotech Limited, said, "We've recently completed the experimental vaccination of more than a thousand rats on the basis of age, sex and weight in accordance with the World Health Organization's policy."

The vaccine has come down well in terms of safety and effectiveness. "In animal trial, we see if there are any harmful aspects or not. The animal trial went down well."

"The results of the experimental application in animals are now in the process of being published in international science journals," he added.

The scientists said they will start experimental application of the vaccine in human body next month. If all goes well, the vaccine will be ready by January.















Globe Biotech Limited, a notable pharmaceutical company of Bangladesh, has claimed that the vaccine it is developing has recently passed 100 percent of safety and effectiveness tests.The process of publishing research results in international science journals is now underway. And this month, Globe Biotech will seek permission for experimental application of the vaccine in human body.Although the severity of Covid-19 infection has decreased in the world including Bangladesh, many people are still dying every day.179 vaccine development projects are underway to combat coronavirus. Twenty-six of them are in the experimental stage. Last July, Globe Biotech of Bangladesh announced the success of experimental application on the bodies of eight rabbits.Dr Asif Mahbub, Chief Scientist of Globe Biotech Limited, said, "We've recently completed the experimental vaccination of more than a thousand rats on the basis of age, sex and weight in accordance with the World Health Organization's policy."The vaccine has come down well in terms of safety and effectiveness. "In animal trial, we see if there are any harmful aspects or not. The animal trial went down well.""The results of the experimental application in animals are now in the process of being published in international science journals," he added.The scientists said they will start experimental application of the vaccine in human body next month. If all goes well, the vaccine will be ready by January.