Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 September, 2020, 8:53 AM
latest
Home Front Page

BD vaccine of coronavirus likely to hit market in Jan

Claims Globe Biotech Limited

Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

Globe Biotech Limited, a notable pharmaceutical company of Bangladesh, has claimed that the vaccine it is developing has recently passed 100 percent of safety and effectiveness tests.
The process of publishing research results in international science journals is now underway. And this month, Globe Biotech will seek permission for experimental application of the vaccine in human body.
Although the severity of Covid-19 infection has decreased in the world including Bangladesh, many people are still dying every day.
179 vaccine development projects are underway to combat coronavirus. Twenty-six of them are in the experimental stage. Last July, Globe Biotech of Bangladesh announced the success of experimental application on the bodies of eight rabbits.
Dr Asif Mahbub, Chief     Scientist of Globe Biotech Limited, said, "We've recently completed the experimental vaccination of more than a thousand rats on the basis of age, sex and weight in accordance with the World Health Organization's policy."
The vaccine has come down well in terms of safety and effectiveness. "In animal trial, we see if there are any harmful aspects or not. The animal trial went down well."
"The results of the experimental application in animals are now in the process of being published in international science journals," he added.
The scientists said they will start experimental application of the vaccine in human body next month. If all goes well, the vaccine will be ready by January.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ghoraghat UNO  improving
Ctg dist admin foils bid  to hike onion prices
Onion under OMS from Sept 13
Entire M’singh divn plunges into darkness
Submission of report deferred 74 times
BD vaccine of coronavirus likely to hit market in Jan
Preparations on to reopen Pry schools
AL ditching family  members of party stalwarts in by-polls


Latest News
Oxford vaccine trial paused as participant falls ill
Social gatherings over six to be banned in England
Ronaldo nets 100th international goal as Portugal down Sweden
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India
Messi saga continues as bid to oust Barca chief gets pace
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Country’s literacy stands at 74.7 percent: Zakir
All candidates submit nomination papers
Indian army: Chinese troops fired in the air in border stand-off
Most Read News
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz as country manager of Bangladesh
Forty days of classes in primary schools planned, otherwise 'auto pass'
UNO Waheeda's condition improving, being fed liquid food
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24hrs
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz to monitor BD content
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Condition of 9 N'ganj mosque blast injured still critical: Doctors
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
TSC's Zinia abduction: Lopa remanded
OC Pradeep sued again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft