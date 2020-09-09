Preparations on to reopen Pry schools





The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education is preparing to reopen primary schools following the health and hygiene rules during the Covid-19 pandemic.A directive to this end signed by Deputy Secretary Shamim Ara Nazneen at the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education was issued on Tuesday.According to the directive, instructions have been formulated to reopen primary schools following the health and hygiene rules in the Covid-19 situation.Preparations need to be made in the light ofapproved guidelines before schools can be reopened. In this situation, it has been requested to take necessary steps to send the guideline to schools.At the same time, as part of the preparation process, the ministry will put up posters and distribute leaflets among parents and students.It is learned that the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education will issue more than 50 health safety guidelines before reopening schools to ensure the safety of students.Due to the pandemic, the ongoing closure of all educational institutions in the country has been extended till October 3.