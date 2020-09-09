AL ditching family  members of party stalwarts in by-polls





Although the family members of the party top notch are frustrated failing to get a chance, but most people-oriented, active and dedicated leaders are feeling encouraged to work for the party with more dedication.

The party senior leaders involved in the nomination process want to bring changes to the trend by promoting the dedicated and popular leaders to represent the party in parliament or any other local government bodies in future. It would help the party to meet up its lack of efficient leaders at the field level.

Against five parliamentary seats waiting for by-polls after the death of AL lawmakers, AL has already picked up three candidates for three seats from outside the families of the deceased leaders.

None of the three candidates have relations with the late lawmakers. Instead, all of three candidates are well-known as opponents of the late MPs in their constituencies. They were picked up on the basis of their merit, party activities and intelligence reports, party insiders said.

According to AL central leaders, the party policymakers have decided not to nominate family members for their misdeeds and controversial activities. AL wants to reduce family dominance and balance of internal power at the grassroots level of the party.

When asked, Awami League parliamentary board member Muhammad Faruk Khan told the Daily Observer, "The candidates have been finalized considering their acceptability, popularity, organizational skills and ability to perform duties."

On condition of anonymity, a member of AL's parliamentary board said, "Earlier, the families of the late MPs were given priority in the nomination process, but this time the image of the candidates has been given priority."

"Being a family member is neither a qualification nor a disqualification," he added.

Another AL parliamentary nomination board member, Kazi Zafarullah, also a presidium member, said, "People who have been working for the party selflessly and engaged with people oriented politics and activities have got nominations. All of them have acceptability among the mass people."

Former Land Minister Shamsur Rahman Sherif Dilu was an Awami League candidate in Pabna-4 (Ishwardi) seat for 24 consecutive years since 1996. The seat became vacant after his death on April 2. Pabna district AL vice-president Nuruzzaman Biswas, also Ishwardi upazila chairman, was nominated for the seat. He is well-known as anti-Dilu leader in the party.

None of the eight members of Dilu's family including his wife or his relatives were nominated, despite seeking party tickets to contest.

Israfil Alam elected Member of Parliament from Naogaon-6 constituency three times since 2008. Raninagar Upazila Parishad Chairman Anwar Hossain Helal has been nominated in the by-election of this constituency which became vacant on Israfil's death. However, Sultana Parveen, wife of Israfil Alam, wanted nomination in this by-election.

Habibur Rahman Mollah got nomination from AL for five consecutive terms in Dhaka-5 constituency. He won four times. Jatrabari Thana Awami League president Kazi Monirul Islam Manu, known as the opponent of the Mollah family, has been nominated for the seat which was vacated on Mollah's death.

However, Mashiur Rahman Mollah Sajal, son of the late MP and general secretary of Demra Thana Awami League, was trying to seek party's nomination from his father's constituency.

Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 nominations of AL are yet to be announced. Although, party sources said that AL has finalized the candidates of these two constituencies and soon it will be disclosed.

Party insiders said that no family member of late MP Sahara Khatun will get AL nomination for Dhaka-18 parliamentary seat. But, in Sirajganj-1, Tanvir Shakil Joy, son of late MP Mohammad Nasim, may get AL nomination. Joy was also elected from the seat in the 2008 elections.















