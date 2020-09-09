After 6 months BD in ‘better’ position





Bangladesh has passed six months after its first detection of coronavirus since March 8 but during this time more than 4,500 people have died due to the deadly virus.

Bangladesh is now in the 19th position in terms of daily detection rate while 20th in terms of daily death toll and in terms of total infected patients it is 14th, according to the worldometer.

Bangladesh announced its first case of coronavirus on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

After six months of the first detection so far 1,659,697 samples have been tested in the country and 19.84 percent of them have turned out to be positive.

The total mortality rate of Covid-19 in Bangladesh is 1.3 and total infected cases are 329,251 and the total death is 4,552.

Prof Ahmed Hossain, Department of Public Health of North-South University, said, "Analyzing the data of first the six months in several worse affected countries in terms of infection rate and mortality rate Bangladesh is now in better position than the USA, Brazil, Spain, Iran and even India."

"Infection rate is dropping in Bangladesh is slow pace but recovery rate is very promising," he added.

However, Bangladesh on Tuesday saw 36 new more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 4,552, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 1,892 people were tested Covid-19 positive against 14,973 samples and the daily infection rate was 12.64 per cent while the overall rate stood at 19.84 percent.

At the same time 3,236 people recovered while the recovery rate rose to 69.19 percent against the number of infected.

Until now, 329,251 people have been identified as Covid-19 positive. Of them, 18,907 people have still remained isolated or are undergoing treatment. Of Tuesday's 36 deceased, 19 were men and 17 women. And 22 were above the age of 60.

Sixteen of them were in Dhaka Division, eight in Khulna, six in Chattogram, two each in Rajshahi and Barishal and one each in Rangpur and Sylhet.









Thirty-five of them died at hospital and one at home. So far, 3,553 men and 999 women have died from Covid-19 across the country.





