Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 September, 2020, 8:52 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Coronavirus Pandemic

After 6 months BD in ‘better’ position

36 more die in 24 hours

Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Six months into the first detection of coronavirus Bangladesh is now in a better position than the USA, some European countries and even neighboring country India, said health experts.
Bangladesh has passed six months after its first detection of coronavirus since March 8 but during this time more than 4,500 people have died due to the deadly virus.
Bangladesh is now in the 19th position in terms of daily detection rate while 20th in terms of daily death toll and in terms of total infected patients it is 14th, according to the worldometer.
Bangladesh announced its first case of coronavirus on March 8 and the first death on March 18.
After six months of the first detection so far 1,659,697 samples have been tested in the country and 19.84 percent of them have turned out to be positive.
The total mortality rate of Covid-19 in Bangladesh is 1.3 and total infected cases are 329,251 and the total death is 4,552.
Prof Ahmed Hossain, Department of Public Health of North-South University, said, "Analyzing the data of first the six months in several worse affected countries in terms of infection rate and mortality rate Bangladesh is now in better position than the USA, Brazil, Spain, Iran and even India."
"Infection rate is dropping in Bangladesh is slow pace but recovery rate is very promising," he added.   
However, Bangladesh on Tuesday saw 36 new more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 4,552, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Some 1,892 people  were tested Covid-19 positive against 14,973 samples and the daily infection rate was 12.64 per cent while the overall rate stood at 19.84 percent.
At the same time 3,236 people recovered while the recovery rate rose to 69.19 percent against the number of infected.  
Until now, 329,251 people have been identified as Covid-19 positive. Of them, 18,907 people have still remained isolated or are undergoing treatment. Of Tuesday's 36 deceased, 19 were men and 17 women. And 22 were above the age of 60.
Sixteen of them were in Dhaka Division, eight in Khulna, six in Chattogram, two each in Rajshahi and Barishal and one each in Rangpur and Sylhet.




Thirty-five of them died at hospital and one at home. So far, 3,553 men and 999 women have died from Covid-19 across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ghoraghat UNO  improving
Ctg dist admin foils bid  to hike onion prices
Onion under OMS from Sept 13
Entire M’singh divn plunges into darkness
Submission of report deferred 74 times
BD vaccine of coronavirus likely to hit market in Jan
Preparations on to reopen Pry schools
AL ditching family  members of party stalwarts in by-polls


Latest News
Oxford vaccine trial paused as participant falls ill
Social gatherings over six to be banned in England
Ronaldo nets 100th international goal as Portugal down Sweden
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India
Messi saga continues as bid to oust Barca chief gets pace
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Country’s literacy stands at 74.7 percent: Zakir
All candidates submit nomination papers
Indian army: Chinese troops fired in the air in border stand-off
Most Read News
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz as country manager of Bangladesh
Forty days of classes in primary schools planned, otherwise 'auto pass'
UNO Waheeda's condition improving, being fed liquid food
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24hrs
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz to monitor BD content
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Condition of 9 N'ganj mosque blast injured still critical: Doctors
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
TSC's Zinia abduction: Lopa remanded
OC Pradeep sued again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft