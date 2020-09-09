Two Myanmar soldiers confess to Rohingya killings





"They were operational in Rakhine State during the military-led "clearance operations" against Rohingya civilians in 2016 and 2017, it said.

Both men separately claimed to be acting on orders from senior commanders to "exterminate all [Rohingya]," to "shoot all that you see and that you hear," and to "kill all" Rohingya in specific areas, the International Human Rights organization release said.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) should swiftly prosecute two Myanmar Army soldiers who have confessed to their involvement in massacres, rape, and other crimes against Rohingya in Myanmar, and the court should facilitate witness protection for them, Matthew Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Fortify Rights urged.

"This is a monumental moment for Rohingya and the people of Myanmar in their ongoing struggle for justice," said Matthew Smith. Fortify Rights said it has reason to believe Myanmar Army Private Myo Win Tun, 33, and Private Zaw Naing Tun, 30, are in the custody of the ICC and in The Hague.

The soldiers provide the names and ranks of 19 direct perpetrators from the Myanmar Army, including themselves, as well as six senior commanders in the Myanmar Army whom they claim ordered or contributed to atrocity crimes against Rohingya, including a lieutenant colonel, a colonel, and three captains.

Significantly, both men were operational in two separate townships, simultaneously following orders under different commanders, which may indicate operational consistency between battalions, coordination, and intent to commit genocide.

"These men could be the first perpetrators from Myanmar tried at the ICC, and the first insider witnesses in the custody of the court. We expect prompt action."

Fortify Rights obtained and analysed two videos showing the confessions of Private Myo Win Tun of Myanmar Army Light Infantry Battalion (LIB) 565 and Private Zaw Naing Tun of LIB 353.

LIBs 565 and 353 were operational in Rakhine State during the military-led "clearance operations" against Rohingya civilians in 2016 and 2017.

Private Zaw Naing Tun, 30, of Myanmar LIB 353, confessed to killings, burying bodies in mass graves, and other crimes against Rohingya Muslims in five villages in Maungdaw Township during the 2017 "clearance operations".

In the unpublished confessions, Myo Win Tun describes his involvement in killing Rohingya women, men, and children, and he admits to rape in Taung Bazar village and surrounding villages in Buthidaung Township in September 2017.

Zaw Naing Tun confesses to his involvement in killings, burying bodies in mass graves, and other crimes against Rohingya in five villages in Maungdaw Township during the Myanmar Army's 2017 "clearance operations".

The soldiers provide the names and ranks of 19 direct perpetrators from the Myanmar Army, including themselves, as well as six senior commanders in the Myanmar Army whom they claim ordered or contributed to atrocity crimes against Rohingya, including a lieutenant colonel, a colonel, and three captains.

Myo Win Tun, 33, is an ethnic Shanni originally from Mohnyin Township in Myanmar's Kachin State.

He was a private in the Myanmar Army from April 2016 until he deserted his ranks in Rakhine State in May 2020. Zaw Naing Tun, 30, is an ethnic Rakhine originally from Ramree Township, Rakhine State.

He was forcibly conscripted into the Myanmar Army in March 2016 and served as a private until he deserted his ranks in Rakhine State in June 2020, the release added.

















