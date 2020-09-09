BD unique example of climate vulnerability, resilience: PM





Sheikh Hasina came up with the remarks while launching the Global Center on Adaptation's new regional office in Dhaka, GCA Bangladesh, with Ban Ki-moon, Chair of the Global Center on Adaptation and 8th Secretary General of the United Nations and Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

The regional office, housed in the building of the Department of Environment at Agargaon, Dhaka, will work with and support South Asian governments, city mayors, business leaders, investors, communities and civil society in accelerating and scaling effective adaptation solutions to tackle the climate emergency.

GCA Bangladesh office will mainly facilitate and develop on-the-ground action in South Asia to enhance adaptation issues and address the climate change vulnerability in the entire region.

It would also act as the Secretariat of CVF and V20, two climates based important international organizations during the chairmanship of Bangladesh.

Apart from that it has also been thought to be served as a Secretariat of Delta coalition. This office would also do important works related to blue economy.

Speaking at the virtual launch event, dedicated to the centenary of the birth of the father of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina noted that her country is living on the frontlines of climate change.

She also added that "We also must not forget the vulnerability of the children, women, elderly people and people with special needs against disasters".

She invited the global community to enhance their Nationally Determined Contributions by December 31 this year in tackling the menace as well as execute the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Ban Ki-moon, Chair of the Global Center on Adaptation and 8th Secretary General of the United Nations said, "Bangladesh is a striking example of how vulnerable communities can be the most innovative in adapting to climate change."

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands said, "Our countries are only too aware of the importance of climate adaptation. As well as reducing our carbon footprint, it's the perfect avenue for investment and innovation. If we invest in adaptation now, we'll be better prepared for climate change down the line.

It will cost money but the long-term benefit will far outweigh the short-term cost."

Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation said, "There are many innovative solutions to improve climate resilience in South Asian countries."

However, there is an urgent need for them to be both scaled-up and accelerated to meet the challenges facing the region.

Through our role as a solutions broker GCA Bangladesh will ensure the most effective adaptation measures known and implemented in other countries across the region."

Other Ministers from across South Asia also participated in the launch event. Babul Supriyo, State Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of India; Lynop Tandi Dorji, Foreign Minister of Bhutan; Hussain Rasheed Hassan, Minister, Ministry of Environment, Maldives; Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Minister, Ministry of Forests and Environment, Nepal; Malik Amin Aslam Khan, Special Assistant on Climate Change to the Prime Minister of Pakistan; delivered speeches in the event.

The Finance Minister of Bangladesh AHM Mustafa Kamal, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bangladesh and Member of Board of GCA AK Abdul Momen and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shahab Uddin also spoke on this occasion.

Ziaul Hasan ndc, Secretary of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change offered vote of thanks.

After the virtual launch ceremony of the Regional Global Centre on Adaptation Bangladesh (GCA Bangladesh), a press conference was hosted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bangladesh with an opportunity for the media to ask questions about the Global Center on Adaptation, its Dhaka office and its future plans and activities.

At the press conference, Foreign Minister Momen and Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Md. Shahab Uddin MP briefed the journalists.

Ban Ki-moon, Chair of the Global Center on Adaptation and 8th Secretary General of the United Nations also spoke in the occasion.

Press Conference was followed by the first annual GCA South Asia Partnership Forum.

This provided an opportunity for dialogue with key stakeholders and leading experts across South Asia on regional adaptation priorities including gathering crucial perspectives from relevant regional leaders and other stakeholders to inform how GCA Bangladesh can best support them.

GCA Bangladesh will focus its efforts on priority areas for climate adaptation identified by GCA and its partners in South Asia: supporting locally-led adaptation action, water for urban growth and resilience, using nature for more resilient infrastructure, climate finance, youth leadership and knowledge acceleration and capacity building.

Saima Wazed Hossian, Ambassador for the Climate Vulnerable Forum, was also present at the virtual launch event to discuss the GCA's Youth Adaptation Network which will act as global umbrella platform to engage, empower and amplify the role of young people around the world, including in Bangladesh and across South Asia, into the adaptation agenda and provide them with learning opportunities.

The regional office at south-Asia of GCA, Bangladesh has started working from Tuesday with the inauguration of Prime Minister.

The office is located in the 11th floor of Building of Department of Environment. Ahmed Shamim Al Razi, Additional Secretary of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has been given the responsibility of Regional Director to carry out routine duty of the office.

The jurisdiction of the office has primarily been proposed for Afghanistan, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. There is another regional office at Beijing, China. This is the second regional office at Asia.















