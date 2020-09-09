BB asks banks to submit reports on classified loans in 25 days





What is new in this circular is that it has replaced previously 20 circulars of different departments of Bangladesh Bank in one single circular terming it as master circular. The circular has been issued with a view to expediting BB's supervision of banks activities in an orderly and integrated manner. An official of the central bank said the master circular would help banks to better understand reporting of different issues to BB through from a single circular instead of having to follow many circulars issued by different departments.

It can be termed a compilation of the BB's circulars on periodical reporting to the BB by the scheduled banks, the official said.

In the circular, BB has asked all banks to submit CDs or DVDs of branch-wise quarterly classified loan statements within 25 days after each quarter-end. The banks were also instructed to submit a copy of the banks' audited annual reports to the Integrated Supervision Management Department within 15 days of publishing.

It has also asked banks to upload monthly reporting forms - ISS form 1 and ISS form 2 - within 25 days of the immediate next month of the reporting month on the BB's web portal.

A bank will have to inform the central bank's concerned department within 20 days of the immediate next month if it anticipates that the submission would not be possible within the stipulated time.

The BB also mentioned that it would take regulatory measures in case of any violation of the provisions mentioned in the circular.















