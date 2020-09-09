Video
Wednesday, 9 September, 2020, 8:52 AM
Abductor of flower seller Zinnia remanded

Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Court Correspondent

 
Noor Nazma Akhter Lopa, abductor of child flower seller Zinnia of TSC area, was placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka court on Tuesday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer Jace passed the order after a hearing. Another Magistrate Md Elias Miah ordered police to give Zinnia to mother's Senura Begum's custody.
A team of the Detective Branch (DB) police arrested alleged child trafficker Noor Nazma Akhter Lopa from Dhaka and later the DB police rescued Zinnia on Monday night from the house of Lopa's sister in Narayanganj. Lopa is one of the two suspects named by Zinnia's mother Senura Begum. She last saw her daughter eating Phuchka with two unknown women at the entrance to Suhrawardy Udyan at around 9:00pm on September 2.  Zinnia went missing afterwards. After failing to locate her daughter, Senura filed a general diary with Shahbag Police Station the following day.
Senura came to the TSC area with her three children from Kishoreganj seven years ago after her husband died in an accident.
She currently lives on TSC's veranda with her two daughters and a son. Zinnia and her sister sell flowers during the day. Her son works at a tea shop.




The two sisters are popular among the students of Dhaka University. After Zinnia disappeared, students and leaders of various organisations in Dhaka University became vocal on various social media platforms in their search for the missing girl.


