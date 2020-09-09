Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 September, 2020, 8:52 AM
latest
Home Business

Germany sceptical about Russia sanctions

Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

BERLIN, Sept 8: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has questioned whether imposing sanctions on countries like Russia are effective, as a debate rages over whether to suspend the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany over the poisoning of a Kremlin critic.
Speaking on an ARD talk show, Altmaier condemned the poisoning of Alexei Navalny as a "cowardly assassination attempt on a Russian citizen in Russia" and said the circumstances must be cleared up.
He did not rule out imposing sanctions at some point in the future, but added he believed keeping open communication lines can sometimes be more effective.
"We need to clarify what we are trying to achieve with our sanctions. Is it just a matter of looking in the mirror or is it something positive for human rights?" he said late on Monday evening. From his experience in politics, sanctions often lead to a "hardening of politics," Altmaier added.
"I don't know of any case where a country like Russia, or a similar country, has been moved by sanctions to change its behaviour in the past."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is under mounting pressure from members of her conservative party to suspend the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a huge project to double Russian gas exports to Germany that is more than 90per cent complete and due to start operating from early 2021.
On Monday, her spokesman said she did not rule out imposing sanctions.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RBI to set up innovation hub for finance sector
Germany sceptical about Russia sanctions
EasyJet trims flights on weak demand, quarantine rules
French economy set to bounce back as lockdown lifted
Beyond Meat signs deal to open facility near Shanghai
Stocks rise for 5th running day on bullish trend
ByteDance to give bonuses to staff amid US pressure on TikTok
Irteza new MD and CEO of SFIL


Latest News
Oxford vaccine trial paused as participant falls ill
Social gatherings over six to be banned in England
Ronaldo nets 100th international goal as Portugal down Sweden
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India
Messi saga continues as bid to oust Barca chief gets pace
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Country’s literacy stands at 74.7 percent: Zakir
All candidates submit nomination papers
Indian army: Chinese troops fired in the air in border stand-off
Most Read News
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz as country manager of Bangladesh
Forty days of classes in primary schools planned, otherwise 'auto pass'
UNO Waheeda's condition improving, being fed liquid food
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24hrs
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz to monitor BD content
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Condition of 9 N'ganj mosque blast injured still critical: Doctors
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
TSC's Zinia abduction: Lopa remanded
OC Pradeep sued again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft