Stocks rise for 5th running day on bullish trend





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, gained by 19.14 points or 0.38 per cent to settle nearly a year high at 4,978. On September 23, 2019 the DSEX was at 5,000. The DSEX added more than 116 points in the past five consecutive sessions.

Two other indices on DSE also closed higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 10.32 points to finish at 1,734 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 7.52 points to close at 1,150.

Turnover on the DSE increased to Tk 11.90 billion, up 22 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 9.76 billion.

Losers, however, outnumbered the gainers, as out of 357 issues traded, 168 closed lower, 156 ended higher while 33 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.

A total number of 235,793 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 400.65 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap on the premier bourse rose to Tk 3,750 billion on Tuesday, from Tk 3,736 billion in the previous session.

The pharmaceuticals sector continued to dominate the turnover chart with Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 658 million changing hands, followed by Beximco, Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation, Orion Pharma and Brac Bank.

Fareast Knitting & Dyeing was the best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Jute Spinners was the worst loser, dropping 9.98 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) advanced 54 points to close at 14,219 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 30 points to close at 8,571.

Of the issues traded, 135 gained, 105 declined and 34 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 17.45 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 369 million.

















