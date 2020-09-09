Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 September, 2020, 8:51 AM
latest
Home Business

ByteDance to give bonuses to staff amid US pressure on TikTok

Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

ByteDance to give bonuses to staff amid US pressure on TikTok

ByteDance to give bonuses to staff amid US pressure on TikTok

BEIJING, Sept 8: TikTok owner ByteDance said on Tuesday it would hand out cash bonuses to employees working to help it "overcome challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and changing macro environment".
Full-time employees who have worked for 26 or more working days between July to August will be given a bonus worth half their August base salary, according to a letter from ByteDance to its employees that was seen by Reuters.
"Thank you for your hard work and dedication," the letter says. ByteDance has said it has over 60,000 employees globally.
The bonus could run into hundreds of millions of yuan, based on ByteDance's hiring advertisements and company sources.
ByteDance confirmed the letter but did not provide details. ByteDance has come under global scrutiny amid concerns about TikTok's collection of personal data and censoring of political content. The United States has said it will ban the short video app unless ByteDance sells the app's US operations amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.
ByteDance has said the Chinese government does not have any jurisdiction over TikTok content. TikTok has also faced challenges in India, where it was among dozens of Chinese apps banned in June following a border clash between the countries.
"The TikTok team and especially the deal team have been working day in and day out," a company source said, adding staff morale at TikTok had been hit by the global challenges as well as the departure of its CEO Kevin Mayer who quit after just three months.
ByteDance founder and CEO, Zhang Yiming, said in an earlier letter that the staff had been working "endless hours" amid the surrounding "noise".
ByteDance's cash bonuses, which come as many companies face financial pressure due to COVID-19 and a slowing economy, was on Tuesday among the most discussed topics on Maimai, China's version of LinkedIn.
Late last year, Chinese telecoms giant Huawei also said it would hand out 2 billion yuan ($293 million) in cash rewards to staff as a mark of recognition for work in the face of a US trade blacklisting.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RBI to set up innovation hub for finance sector
Germany sceptical about Russia sanctions
EasyJet trims flights on weak demand, quarantine rules
French economy set to bounce back as lockdown lifted
Beyond Meat signs deal to open facility near Shanghai
Stocks rise for 5th running day on bullish trend
ByteDance to give bonuses to staff amid US pressure on TikTok
Irteza new MD and CEO of SFIL


Latest News
Oxford vaccine trial paused as participant falls ill
Social gatherings over six to be banned in England
Ronaldo nets 100th international goal as Portugal down Sweden
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India
Messi saga continues as bid to oust Barca chief gets pace
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Country’s literacy stands at 74.7 percent: Zakir
All candidates submit nomination papers
Indian army: Chinese troops fired in the air in border stand-off
Most Read News
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz as country manager of Bangladesh
Forty days of classes in primary schools planned, otherwise 'auto pass'
UNO Waheeda's condition improving, being fed liquid food
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24hrs
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz to monitor BD content
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Condition of 9 N'ganj mosque blast injured still critical: Doctors
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
TSC's Zinia abduction: Lopa remanded
OC Pradeep sued again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft