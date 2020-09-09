Irteza new MD and CEO of SFIL

Video
Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Irteza Ahmed Khan has recently been appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Finance & Investments Limited (SFIL), according to a statement.
SFIL is a Bangladesh Bank licensed full-service financial institution consisting of prominent institutional shareholders from USA, Canada, and Bangladesh.
Irteza a seasoned professional brings more than 22 years of experience and expertise on Retail, SME, Corporate, and Renewable Energy financing while working in key positions in different financial institutions.
Before Joining Strategic Finance & Investment Limited, Irteza was the Managing Director and CEO of Meridian Finance & Investment Limited.
He joined Meridian Finance as Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary. Earlier, he also served IDLC Finance Ltd.
He started his carrier with Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd in 1999.
 He holds a Master's in Business Administration degree from the North South University and a CA Intermediate degree from ICAB. 


