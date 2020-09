BANKING EVENT

National Bank Ltd (NBL) Director Rick Haque Sikder along with Managing Director and CEO Choudhury Moshtaq Ahmed virtually inaugurating its relocated Sreemangal branch to S, K, Roy Shopping Complex, 162, Moulvibazar Road in the district town on Monday. Sylhet RM Md. Lutfar Rahman and Branch Manager Banamali Roy, valued clients and local eminent persons were present in the inauguration ceremony.