HC order on Pubali Bank stayed by SC

The existing Board of Directors of Pubali Bank Ltd will continue to doing its activities as per normal rules with four newly-elected members at the 37th Annual General Meeeting (AGM) as per the legal permission obtained by the Pubali Bank from the court, said a press release.

On August 27, 2020, the High Court (HC) ordered for re-election of the Board of Directors. Subsequently, on September 06, 2020, the Judge in Chambers, Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) stayed the order of the High Court.





