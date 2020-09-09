

Robotic Process Automation to strengthen financial sector

According to Gartner, 85per cent of companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenue will deploy some form of RPA by 2022.

As stated by UiPath, 75per cent increase in productivity can be achieved through automation by removing the burden of monotonous and time-consuming tasks.

Banks and NBFIs seek to optimize credit decisions, improve financial risk management and enhance customer experience, therefore, introducing automation will prove to be a vital solution to cater to all these aspects.

eGeneration, the leading local software company and UiPath, world's number 1 RPA/hyperautomation platform as per leading analyst reports - Gartner magic Quadrant, Everest, Forrester, Nelson Hall, etc. along with being the world's fastest growing enterprise software company with USD 10.2 billion valuation have jointly organized a webinar titled "Reimagine Financial Sector with Robotic Process Automation" in partnership with two dailies, in Dhaka on Sunday.

eGeneration Chairman Shameem Ahsan and UiPath Senior Functional Architect Nitin Purwar delivered their keynote presentations.

Shameem Ahsan said, "Robotic Process Automation can automate work that is tedious like performing repetitive tasks in offices and eventually it will give us time for what makes us human.

Time for what computers cannot do: empathy and creativity. To make the most of this opportunity, an organization needs to adopt an "automation first" mindset from top to bottom."

Nitin Purwar said, "Banks should prioritize providing exceptional customer service not just during the on-boarding stage, but throughout a customer's journey.

"I think it is becoming imperative for some of the larger banks and established banks to make sure that their digitization strategy is on par with the new and upcoming banks.

"Previously, banks would shy away to scale their journey regarding automation, but now there is an increase in adaptation of automation as well as scaling of automation as the robust benefits of RPA are becoming more popular."

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd Managing Director Syed Mahbubur Rahman said: "COVID-19 has taught us how important technology is during lockdowns.

"In a country with 60 banks, our first and foremost objective is to improve customer experience which can be achieved through the implementation of RPA. It is unfortunate that data integrity and data accuracy still lacks in our country. I strongly believe that digitization has become the fuel to be competitive and agile."

Brac Bank Ltd Managing Director Selim R.F. Hussain said: "… it is evident for banks today with the reduction in margin and the challenges posed by the pandemic, there is an enormous pressure to improve processes. I would encourage banks to look into RPA which will help us embark on the journey towards digitization."

Prime Bank Ltd. Managing Director and CEO Rahel Ahmed, United Commercial Bank Ltd. DMD and COO Abdullah Al Mamoon, Nagad Acting CEO and CFO Mohammad Aminul Haque, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank COO Jaya Janardanan and eGeneration Operations and Sales Director Emran Abdullah also spole at webinar.





















