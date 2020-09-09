Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 September, 2020, 8:50 AM
latest
Home Business

Euro zone GDP revised up, but still a record drop

Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

BRUSSELS, Sept 8: The euro zone economy declined by slightly less than initially estimated in the second quarter, but the drop was still the sharpest ever as consumer spending caved in due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 11.8per cent from the previous quarter and by 14.7per cent year-on-year, data from the European statistics agency Eurostat showed on Tuesday.
That compared with initial estimates of respectively 12.1per cent and 15.0per cent reported at the end of July.
The contraction in the April-June period, during with COVID-19 restrictions were in place across the continent, was the steepest in a data series that began in 1995.
In the first three months of this year, the contraction was already 3.7per cent quarter-on-quarter and 3.2per cent year-on-year.
The sharpest second-quarter declines from the previous quarter were in Spain, Greece, Portugal and France.   -Reuters
Household spending had the greatest negative influence, cutting 6.6 per centage points from growth, followed by gross fixed capital formation at minus 3.8 points. Net trade, government spending and inventory changes also had a negative impact.
Eurostat also reported that employment fell by 2.9per cent in the second quarter, also the sharpest decline since records began in 1995, after a 0.3per cent drop in the first three months of 2020.
The impact was moderated by government support schemes, but the decline in hours worked, at 12.8per cent, was more pronounced.
---Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RBI to set up innovation hub for finance sector
Germany sceptical about Russia sanctions
EasyJet trims flights on weak demand, quarantine rules
French economy set to bounce back as lockdown lifted
Beyond Meat signs deal to open facility near Shanghai
Stocks rise for 5th running day on bullish trend
ByteDance to give bonuses to staff amid US pressure on TikTok
Irteza new MD and CEO of SFIL


Latest News
Oxford vaccine trial paused as participant falls ill
Social gatherings over six to be banned in England
Ronaldo nets 100th international goal as Portugal down Sweden
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India
Messi saga continues as bid to oust Barca chief gets pace
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Country’s literacy stands at 74.7 percent: Zakir
All candidates submit nomination papers
Indian army: Chinese troops fired in the air in border stand-off
Most Read News
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz as country manager of Bangladesh
Forty days of classes in primary schools planned, otherwise 'auto pass'
UNO Waheeda's condition improving, being fed liquid food
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24hrs
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz to monitor BD content
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Condition of 9 N'ganj mosque blast injured still critical: Doctors
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
TSC's Zinia abduction: Lopa remanded
OC Pradeep sued again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft