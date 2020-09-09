Euro zone GDP revised up, but still a record drop





Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 11.8per cent from the previous quarter and by 14.7per cent year-on-year, data from the European statistics agency Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

That compared with initial estimates of respectively 12.1per cent and 15.0per cent reported at the end of July.

The contraction in the April-June period, during with COVID-19 restrictions were in place across the continent, was the steepest in a data series that began in 1995.

In the first three months of this year, the contraction was already 3.7per cent quarter-on-quarter and 3.2per cent year-on-year.

The sharpest second-quarter declines from the previous quarter were in Spain, Greece, Portugal and France. -Reuters

Household spending had the greatest negative influence, cutting 6.6 per centage points from growth, followed by gross fixed capital formation at minus 3.8 points. Net trade, government spending and inventory changes also had a negative impact.

Eurostat also reported that employment fell by 2.9per cent in the second quarter, also the sharpest decline since records began in 1995, after a 0.3per cent drop in the first three months of 2020.

The impact was moderated by government support schemes, but the decline in hours worked, at 12.8per cent, was more pronounced.

