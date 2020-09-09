Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 September, 2020, 8:50 AM
latest
Home Business

Mexico raises gross debt limit to 70 per cent

Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8: Mexico has raised a non-binding limit for gross debt to 70per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), almost 20 per centage points above last year's level, for the remaining four years of the term of its fiscally conservative president.
Mexico's debt to GDP ratio is closely watched by ratings agencies, which this year stripped national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos of its investment grade rating and who warn that the nation's sovereign rating could be next.
Ratings agencies have cited the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, interest rate changes and a depreciation of the peso as the main risk factors for further downgrades.
Mexico had a gross debt to GDP ratio of 60.2per cent as of June, about 10 per centage points above the level at the close of 2019, official statistics show.
In a document issued after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's state of union address last week, the government revealed an upper limit of 70per cent for the remainder of his term, which ends in 2024.
The ceiling is not legally binding and does not mean Mexican debt will necessarily reach that level.
Charles Seville, head of North American sovereign ratings at Fitch Ratings, said a further downgrade will depend in part on how much the government deviates from its fiscally conservative course.
"There are several triggers, one is if indeed the debt to GDP ratio continues to rise or we believe it is going to continue to rise. And that could result from either policies or the evolution of the virus and the economy from here. So that's pretty important."
The finance ministry did not respond to requests for comment.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his government's decision to avoid debt-fueled economic stimulus meant the country had healthy finances.
Lopez Obrador also promises an austere 2021 budget - due to be presented to Congress by the finance ministry late on Tuesday.   -Reuters
"Last year, we didn't increase debt and that helped us," Lopez Obrador said during a regular news conference, adding that the ratio had increased because of the economic contraction and a weaker peso.
The central bank predicts the economy will contract by almost 13per cent because of the pandemic.
"Because of the pandemic, it was no longer possible to maintain the same level of debt but we'll recover and grow," Lopez Obrador said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RBI to set up innovation hub for finance sector
Germany sceptical about Russia sanctions
EasyJet trims flights on weak demand, quarantine rules
French economy set to bounce back as lockdown lifted
Beyond Meat signs deal to open facility near Shanghai
Stocks rise for 5th running day on bullish trend
ByteDance to give bonuses to staff amid US pressure on TikTok
Irteza new MD and CEO of SFIL


Latest News
Oxford vaccine trial paused as participant falls ill
Social gatherings over six to be banned in England
Ronaldo nets 100th international goal as Portugal down Sweden
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India
Messi saga continues as bid to oust Barca chief gets pace
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Country’s literacy stands at 74.7 percent: Zakir
All candidates submit nomination papers
Indian army: Chinese troops fired in the air in border stand-off
Most Read News
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz as country manager of Bangladesh
Forty days of classes in primary schools planned, otherwise 'auto pass'
UNO Waheeda's condition improving, being fed liquid food
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24hrs
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz to monitor BD content
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Condition of 9 N'ganj mosque blast injured still critical: Doctors
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
TSC's Zinia abduction: Lopa remanded
OC Pradeep sued again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft