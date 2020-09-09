Dollar bides time ahead of ECB, Brexit woes hit sterling





A day after thin holiday trade, the greenback was slightly stronger against a basket of currencies at 93.128 and firmed marginally against the euro at $1.1809.

Moves in the Asian day were modest, but had the dollar back under gentle pressure as risk appetite appeared to return to equity markets.

The Australian dollar stood at $0.7276 and the New Zealand dollar was little changed at $0.6685, having hit lows overnight following a Sunday statement from the central bank which again raised the prospect of negative rates.

The main focus this week is on the European Central Bank's policy decision on Thursday.

Most analysts don't expect a change in the central bank's policy stance but are looking to the message on its inflation forecasts and whether it seems concerned by the euro's strength.

The meeting comes after the single currency marked a two-year high just above $1.20 at the beginning of the month, until comments about its level from ECB chief economist Philip Lane knocked it lower.

"The ECB could raise more concerns over a further appreciation in the euro and make some downward revisions to its inflation projections," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency analyst Kim Mundy, which would flag easier policy.

"In our view, the dollar can lift further over the remainder of the week because of the possibility the ECB takes a sharper dovish turn."

Elsewhere, the dollar traded firmly against the Japanese yen amid talk of a snap election - something that Yoshihide Suga, frontrunner to succeed Shinzo Abe in next week's leadership ballot - signalled in a newspaper interview.

Analysts say many currency market participants no longer consider the leadership race as a catalyst, as the next leader is likely to follow Abe's policy path. -Reuters





























