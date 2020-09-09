

4 power distribution firms come under one stop service: BIDA

The four companies are Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB),

Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC), Northern Electricity Supply Company Limited (NESCO) and West Zone Power Distribution Company (WZPDCL).

BIDA on Tuesday inked memorandums of understanding (MoU) in this regard with the four companies at a function at its headquarters in the city. BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam presided over the function.

Speaking on the occasion Sirazul Islam said BIDA is working to ensure high international standard services for investors in the country. "Bangladesh is moving forward under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. For ensuring international standard investment service, we have to make our services more transparent, swift and developed. BIDA is working in this regard," he added.

BIDA will integrate as many as 154 services from 35 agencies into its OSS platform with the support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

For this, he said BIDA has already inked MoUs with 20 organisations. Now, BIDA is providing 21 services of the seven organisations through online OSS portal.

As per the MoUs, the activities of integrating 45 more services are running. The investment promotion agency started integrating such services into the virtual platform since January 2019.

All government services, licenses and approvals required for doing business in the country are expected to be made available with the OSS platform by the end of 2021, he said.



















