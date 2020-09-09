Seven govt bodies asked to investigate Evaly activities





Letters have been sent to Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), National Board of Revenue (NBR), Bangladesh Competition Commission, Public Security Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs and National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Commerce said it has it has formed a three-member committee on August 25 headed by a Joint Secretary. The committee reported their findings last Thursday to the commerce secretary Dr Zafar Uddin.

The inquiry committee has found evidence against allegations of fraud, forgery and non-delivery of goods in time among manifold e-Valley's activities. The Commerce Ministry sent a letter on Sunday for additional investigation based on the findings of the inquiry committee report.























