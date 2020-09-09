Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 September, 2020, 8:49 AM
latest
Home Business

Overseas pension earnings not investable in wage-earner bond: Bangladesh Bank

Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday clarified the eligibility criteria for the purchase of wage-earner development bond which bars purchase of bond with pension earnings from overseas organisations.
A BB circular in this respect has clarified that the rules would be applicable for Bangladeshi nationals who were receiving pension benefits from jobs they held overseas and were either living in the country or abroad.
In case of the death of a wage earner, the beneficiaries of the wage earnings' service also have been barred from purchasing wage-earners development bond using the service benefit, that is money from it.
Bangladeshi mariners, pilots and cabin crew members of foreign shipping or airline companies who were employed at overseas locations and were receiving salaries in foreign currency were also barred from investing in the bond.
The same rules would be applicable for Bangladeshi mariners, pilot and cabin crew members who were working at foreign branches of any local shipping and airline company and received salaries in foreign currency.
The BB has instructed the chief executive officers of all banks to take the necessary measures as per the circular. The Bangladesh Bank's Debt Management Department issued the instruction.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RBI to set up innovation hub for finance sector
Germany sceptical about Russia sanctions
EasyJet trims flights on weak demand, quarantine rules
French economy set to bounce back as lockdown lifted
Beyond Meat signs deal to open facility near Shanghai
Stocks rise for 5th running day on bullish trend
ByteDance to give bonuses to staff amid US pressure on TikTok
Irteza new MD and CEO of SFIL


Latest News
Oxford vaccine trial paused as participant falls ill
Social gatherings over six to be banned in England
Ronaldo nets 100th international goal as Portugal down Sweden
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India
Messi saga continues as bid to oust Barca chief gets pace
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Country’s literacy stands at 74.7 percent: Zakir
All candidates submit nomination papers
Indian army: Chinese troops fired in the air in border stand-off
Most Read News
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz as country manager of Bangladesh
Forty days of classes in primary schools planned, otherwise 'auto pass'
UNO Waheeda's condition improving, being fed liquid food
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24hrs
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz to monitor BD content
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Condition of 9 N'ganj mosque blast injured still critical: Doctors
TSC's Zinia abduction: Lopa remanded
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
OC Pradeep sued again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft