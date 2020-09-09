Overseas pension earnings not investable in wage-earner bond: Bangladesh Bank





A BB circular in this respect has clarified that the rules would be applicable for Bangladeshi nationals who were receiving pension benefits from jobs they held overseas and were either living in the country or abroad.

In case of the death of a wage earner, the beneficiaries of the wage earnings' service also have been barred from purchasing wage-earners development bond using the service benefit, that is money from it.

Bangladeshi mariners, pilots and cabin crew members of foreign shipping or airline companies who were employed at overseas locations and were receiving salaries in foreign currency were also barred from investing in the bond.

The same rules would be applicable for Bangladeshi mariners, pilot and cabin crew members who were working at foreign branches of any local shipping and airline company and received salaries in foreign currency.

The BB has instructed the chief executive officers of all banks to take the necessary measures as per the circular. The Bangladesh Bank's Debt Management Department issued the instruction.





















The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday clarified the eligibility criteria for the purchase of wage-earner development bond which bars purchase of bond with pension earnings from overseas organisations.A BB circular in this respect has clarified that the rules would be applicable for Bangladeshi nationals who were receiving pension benefits from jobs they held overseas and were either living in the country or abroad.In case of the death of a wage earner, the beneficiaries of the wage earnings' service also have been barred from purchasing wage-earners development bond using the service benefit, that is money from it.Bangladeshi mariners, pilots and cabin crew members of foreign shipping or airline companies who were employed at overseas locations and were receiving salaries in foreign currency were also barred from investing in the bond.The same rules would be applicable for Bangladeshi mariners, pilot and cabin crew members who were working at foreign branches of any local shipping and airline company and received salaries in foreign currency.The BB has instructed the chief executive officers of all banks to take the necessary measures as per the circular. The Bangladesh Bank's Debt Management Department issued the instruction.