

InterContinental Group to open 2 more hotels in Bangladesh

IHG plc is a British multinational hospitality company headquartered in Denham, Buckinghamshire, England. Presently it operates Intercontinental Dhaka, in Bangladesh capital.

Evalona Limited, a real estate development company established in Bangladesh with a vision to develop tourism infrastructure throughout the country.

The 200-room Holiday Inn Resort Kuakata is due to open in early 2026 and the 150-rooms Crowne Plaza Kuakata will open its doors to guests in the first quarter of 2028.

Located approximately 280 kms from Dhaka, Kuakata is a beach town on the banks of the Bay of Bengal in Southern Bangladesh. The location can also be accessed by speed boat from the Sundarbans mangrove forests and is in close proximity to Payra Seaport development, which is set to become an important seaport in the country.

Affirming an optimistic mid-long-term outlook despite on the ongoing global pandemic, this marks the third signing across four hotels for IHG in the South West Asia (SWA) region since Q2 2020.

A perfect destination for MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) events, Crowne Plaza Kuakata will offer a ballroom accommodating 800-900 guests, two function rooms, two meeting rooms, a business centre and a boardroom (2,475 sqm in total).

Offering a wide range of Food and Beverage options, the hotel will feature an all-day dining restaurant, two specialty restaurants and a lobby lounge and bar.

For guests to rejuvenate, Crowne Plaza Kuakata will feature a spa, a fitness centre, an outdoor pool and a recreation area, as well.

Positioned as a great destination for leisure travelers, on opening, Holiday Inn Resort Kuakata will feature an all-day dining restaurant, a fitness centre, a retail area along with an indoor and outdoor recreation area.

The hotel will also offer a meeting room and a boardroom for guests with business requirements.

Being built at an excellent location, Crowne Plaza Kuakata and Holiday Inn Resort Kuakata will be amongst the first international hotels in Kuakata and will benefit from the latent demand for international, branded holiday and MICE destination within Bangladesh.

IHG has 39 hotels in SWA across mainstream, upscale and luxury segments and 54 in the pipeline.























