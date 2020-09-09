IAFM to host virtual film workshops

International Academy of Film and Media (IAFM), in association with amadercinema.com, is going to organize back to back film workshops titled "CINEMA: Text and Context" and "Film Producing".

Film theorist, critic and writer Professor Sanjay Mukhopadhyay will conduct a session in the workshop titled "CINEMA: Text and Context" with the analysis of Charulata of Satyajit Ray and Meghe Dhaka Tara of Ritwik Ghatak. The workshop will commence on September 11, says a press release.

The Film Producing session will be held between September 24 and 30. The event however, will be conducted by Amitabh Das, a former student of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, a renowned film education institute in the subcontinent and currently a teacher and manager of the film production department here.

There will be detailed discussions and guidelines on international production strategies including commercial management of films such as film financing, film contracts, shooting management, the press release added.