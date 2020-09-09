9000 inactive land phone numbers in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Exchange replaced

Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) has replaced its around 9,000 land phone numbers of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Exchange, which have been inactive since August 27 this year, due to technical glitch.

In a release issued on Tuesday, BTCL General Manager Meer Mohammad Morshed said that the 9,000 telephone numbers of '911', '912', '913' and '914' groups could not be made functional for failure to restore the technical glitch. As a result, the clients of the BTCL have been suffering a lot.

Considering the situation, the BTCL authority has decided to replace the numbers with the groups of other telephone exchanges in Dhaka city. The numbers have already been replaced and the authority has already started informing new numbers to the clients.





