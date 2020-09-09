No way of govt changeover without polls: Quader





"In democratic system, changeover of government takes place through elections. Without polls, there is no such situation prevailing in the country for government changeover through movement," he said.

Quader, also minister for road transport and bridges, was addressing a review meeting on progress of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project from Gazipur to Dhaka airport. He joined it through a videoconferencing from his official residence here.

He said if BNP wants to gain power through backdoor, they are living in a fool's paradise.

Over the coronavirus situation, the minister urged the law enforcement agencies to intensify its efforts so that people follow the health guidelines properly at all public transport.

He also asked the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and district administrations to continue mobile court operation to check the violation of rules and regulations on streets across the country.

Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md Nazrul Islam, BRT Project Director Engineer Chandan Kumar Basak, Roads and Highways Department Chief Engineer Quazi Shahriar Hossain and Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) Executive Director Khandaker Rakibur Rahman joined the videoconference, among others. -BSS















Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday called upon the BNP to wait until the next parliamentary elections if it wants changeover of government."In democratic system, changeover of government takes place through elections. Without polls, there is no such situation prevailing in the country for government changeover through movement," he said.Quader, also minister for road transport and bridges, was addressing a review meeting on progress of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project from Gazipur to Dhaka airport. He joined it through a videoconferencing from his official residence here.He said if BNP wants to gain power through backdoor, they are living in a fool's paradise.Over the coronavirus situation, the minister urged the law enforcement agencies to intensify its efforts so that people follow the health guidelines properly at all public transport.He also asked the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and district administrations to continue mobile court operation to check the violation of rules and regulations on streets across the country.Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary Md Nazrul Islam, BRT Project Director Engineer Chandan Kumar Basak, Roads and Highways Department Chief Engineer Quazi Shahriar Hossain and Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) Executive Director Khandaker Rakibur Rahman joined the videoconference, among others. -BSS