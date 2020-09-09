Ensure permanent rehabilitation of street children







Street children have become a common problem. Although the government or concerned people do not know the exact number of street children in the country, according to the information published in various media, the number is more than 4 lakh. Three-quarters of the total is in the capital.



These street children are deprived from the basic rights. They are struggling at the time when they are supposed to spend studying and playing. There is a growing tendency for street children to go astray as basic rights such as education, health; accommodation and social security are not met. In addition to eve-teasing, theft, snatching, etc horrible juvenile crimes like murder and rape are also increasing. Again, in addition to drug addiction, the involvement of some is growing with the drug business.











Permanent rehabilitation of street children will reduce juvenile delinquency as well as pave the way for future development of the country. Moreover leaving the present of millions of children and adolescents on the path to an uncertain future, it is impossible to reach the expected goal of socio-economic development of the country. Public and private efforts are needed to ensure the rehabilitation of street children for the welfare of the country and the nation.



Abu Faruk

Bandarban Dear SirStreet children have become a common problem. Although the government or concerned people do not know the exact number of street children in the country, according to the information published in various media, the number is more than 4 lakh. Three-quarters of the total is in the capital.These street children are deprived from the basic rights. They are struggling at the time when they are supposed to spend studying and playing. There is a growing tendency for street children to go astray as basic rights such as education, health; accommodation and social security are not met. In addition to eve-teasing, theft, snatching, etc horrible juvenile crimes like murder and rape are also increasing. Again, in addition to drug addiction, the involvement of some is growing with the drug business.Permanent rehabilitation of street children will reduce juvenile delinquency as well as pave the way for future development of the country. Moreover leaving the present of millions of children and adolescents on the path to an uncertain future, it is impossible to reach the expected goal of socio-economic development of the country. Public and private efforts are needed to ensure the rehabilitation of street children for the welfare of the country and the nation.Abu FarukBandarban