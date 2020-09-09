

Online shopping fraud



Many ordinary customers are falling prey to this scam in various ways by buying products with glamorous advertisements and lucrative offers in online. The main accusation is they fail to deliver desired products as per the demand of the customers and even if it does the supply of low quality products.



The amount of this fraud has increased more during the Corona pandemic situation. During the lock down period people had to depend on online sites as they have no alternatives. Many online sites provide home delivery which becomes a great advantage for many people as they don't need to get out from their homes. However, a class of fraudsters is weaving a net of fraud in the name of business. Numerous accusation have made that the providers are provided wrong products or fake products.



Moreover, social media has become a common platform for selling goods. Now it is seen that online shopping has also become popular through various pages or groups on Facebook. Many people have started online business by opening pages on their own initiative. But the question is about reliable sites! Let me give you some example.



"Salman is a student of the Department of Economics at Jahangirnagar University. While scrolling through the newsfeed on Facebook, he suddenly saw an ad of an e-commerce site. He orders a shirt of his choice. The price of this shirt was TK 1,100. As per their terms, he paid the money through bKash. Three days later, the product arrived at his courier address.



Salman is very happy to receive the ordered shirt. But hands on the head to open the packet! The shirt which he ordered is not there and they provided a low quality dress. He phoned courier service and they said, "Their job is to deliver the product. They are not responsible for whether the product is genuine or counterfeit." Then Salman called the company from which he bought the product. At first they did not receive a call from his number. Later, when he told about the matter by calling from another number, they say that they will not change the product and will not return the money.He tried to make them understand the matter but he failed.



Saiful Islam is another such victim at the same time in one day. He also saw an advertisement on Facebook and ordered 'iPhone-X' from an e-commerce site. Although he was supposed to get the product in two days, Saiful Islam finally got the product after seven days by calling again and again.



He opened the packet and saw a hand set of Nokia-1100 model instead of iPhone-X. He became speechless. He became furious. After a while, he called the number from which he had ordered the iPhone but they blocked his number.



The rate of online shopping in the country is now higher than ever before. However, many people have same experience like Salman or Saiful Islam. And this is having an impact on the country's e-commerce. This is an obstacle in the way of expanding digital market system and building a digital Bangladesh.

If you are deceived in buying products from online, you can be prosecuted under the country's consumer rights law, subject to certain evidence. But due to lack of publicity, not all the people of the country know about the process of this law and regulations. And for this, the concerned department has to take effective steps to make the people aware about the purchase of goods and to increase the promotion of consumer rights law.

Moreover, the first thing that is required while shopping in online is 'awareness'. You should abstain from ordering in a hurry after seeing any attractive or tempting advertisement or offer. First of all, it is necessary to monitor whether there is any difference between the name and address of the organization and the name and address of the owner. It is necessary to see if the trade license of the organization is valid. Many online companies also conduct business with trade licenses. You need to see if there is a copy of the trade license on the website.



Scan the QR code of the organization. If you are asked to pay a price to a bKash number, you have to verify the number by calling from multiple numbers. And if you are asked to deliver the product through courier service, you have to take care that the product is delivered specifically and the receipt is given. And for this, the established organization, verified pages, people have to use their own observation power to see the reviews, analyze all the comments and then order the product. In case of buying any product, you have to order the product from the website or pages which provides cash on delivery.



Lastly, we need to be aware and vigilant while shopping in online. Moreover, the people or organizations who are deceiving people in online shopping should be identified with the help of information technology and strict measures should be taken according to the prevailing law of the country. This is how we can expand the digital business and make it more popular. Trustworthiness is certainly an important issue in business



The writer is a student, Department of English, University of Chittagong

















