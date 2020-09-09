

Why Uttam Kumar’s Nayak remains relevant in these predatory times



However, Uttam's finest work is possibly the Satyajit Ray masterpiece, Nayak, or The Hero. Made is 1966, the film still manages to impress with its cinematic aura plus Ray's usage of semi Gothic dream sequences.



I am not sure how many modern day film watchers have seen Uttam's movies but if they take time out from the schlock that is made now a days and watch Nayak, they will be astounded by the depth of Kumar and his talent.





On occasion of the great actor's birthday, here's a look into the film, Nayak, its cinematic swaggerplus all the lessons it teaches us about life's caprices.

The panache of Uttam: People talk about Sean Connery lighting a cigarette nonchalantly and saying Bond�.James Bond as being one of the most memorable scenes in film though the section in Nayak where Arindam, played by Uttam, takes a telephone call from an actress who is head over heels for him, can easily be the sequence where male machismo is at its best. At 8 minute 22 seconds of the film, Arindam, wearing a suit, puts on a dark glass and picks up the phone to talk to a lady on the other side. As he gives curt answers to the woman's question, Arindam casually lights a 555 cigarette - a scene which can be called the epitome of male charisma.



Many film critics have called Nayak a celluloid reflection of Uttam's own rise into stardom from obscurity. Whether this is true or apocryphal, one thing is for certain: Uttam played the role as if he owned it. The film portrays flashbacks of the life of Arindam the superstar and, in doing so,traces his humble past when he was struggling to make a name. The contrast of Arindam as a neophyte with a seasoned well established actor with oomph and flamboyance is presented brilliantly by Uttam.



There is a saying that with wealth and fame, confidence comes naturally. As a celebrated actor, Uttam portrays that with impeccable precision.



Beyond the glitz lurk the demons: There are two dimensions to the film, Nayak, one which revels in the star power of Uttam playing the role of a popular film actor and, the other, which deals with a tormented man, struggling to come to terms with inner demons.

It's the second dimension which catapults the movie to a different level, finding plausible resonance with the real life reflection of a superstar, desperately trying to conceal a sinister past. The film's main message seems to underline that while famous people appear to be assertive, charming and flawless in public, they are often assailed by inner phantoms.



To give the matter more contexts, let's take Daniel Craig for example. He is the current 007 and since James Bond always comes out the winner from any near death situation, the image that we have of Craig is that of Bond who never falters. So, if we hear that Craig was mugged on the street by a knife wielding masked man and he meekly gave up all his possessions, the aura of invincibility surrounding him will shatter. At least, Bond fans will be disappointed. When society idolizes a film star or an athlete, it subconsciously raises that person to the status of a demi god, devoid of foibles.

Understandably, the celebrity is under pressure to keep up that image and hence, their own inner devils are often left unattended.



The Paparazzi hunt for flaws: It's common knowledge that to find an actor in any delicate (compromising) situation is a gold mine. That's exactly why, a pub brawl by an actor or an abusive word hurled at someone is much sought after. Nayak's paparazzo, played by Sharmila Tagore, initiallyharbours contempt for arrogant film actors who move around with supercilious looks.



However, as she gets to know Arindam, the fragility of the man becomes apparent to her. The layers of bravado peel off to reveal a disturbed, anguished, often confused person. She even saves the actor from committing suicide. But the best part of the movie is the ending where she tears down her interview and dips it in a glass. A perplexed Arindam asks: will you write from your heart? Sharmila Tagore responds in what can be called the most subtle (unforgettable) romantic lines of cinema: I will keep them in my heart!



The ethical dimension of Nayak is unmistakable, especially in these unethical, mercenary times with 'dhoromarokhao' ideology ruling society.



One can watch Nayak as an entertaining film about an actor who comes to terms with troubling ghosts of the past or one can see this as a lesson in moral values. On the surface, the movie relentlessly projects the glamour of a film star, though the underlying theme is that of a struggle to overcome depravity, deceit, conceit and envy.



On the birth anniversary of Uttam Kumar, I want to pay tribute to Satyajit Ray, Uttam Kumar and Sharmila Tagore for a cinematic masterpiece.



Nayakis about a movie star though every man is actually a nayak or an actor in the real world. All of us wear our masks, put up a pretence and keep on smiling. Lucky are those who have someone to help them defeat the inner beasts.

Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka

















