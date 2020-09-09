

Attack on UNO shakes rural administrations



A quick and befitting punishment for the perpetrators is crucial to restore the dented confidence of the officials and to stop recurrence of such incidents. Because recurrence of such incidents are likely to make the officials timid in dealing with the power wielding local goons. If the officials lose courage the administration of the government and the state are likely to collapse triggering lawlessness backed by the government opponents who are awaiting chances to fish in the troubled water.



The incident exposed that the important officials who execute the day to day administration of the government in remote areas of the country often lack their personal security. It is unbelievable that a UNO like Wahid Khanam, who is the administrative head of an Upazila would be attacked with a motive to kill by miscreants at the official residence which is generally supposed to be a secured place frequented by or relentlessly watched by law enforcers.



The grisly occurrence has also upheld the commitment and courage of the most administrative officials who implement order and justice in criminal dominated areas. The officials in those areas often draw wrath from the criminals and some time they become the victims of attacks. In those remote areas, administrative, judicial and even law enforcement officials are regularly threatened and intimidated by criminals having political backing are common and open secrets.



But a grave crime like the attempt to murder a UNO is rare. It is feared that such incident might spike if the criminals and their God Fathers are not brought to book. The incident has also unveiled that the government often lack prudence to adopt the right decision at the right time. It has been exposed that the authorities did not think about the security of the officials before posting them at remote areas. As a result most officials were compelled to stay at the remote areas without proper security.



However, belatedly the government has decided to strengthen security for all the 492 administrative officials posted as the UNO throughout the country. The decision came a couple of days after miscreants broke into the poorly guarded official residence of UNO Wahida Khanam. Immediately after the decision four armed members of Ansar have been deployed countrywide at the residence of each UNO.



Earlier the relevant authorities used to deploy a lone night guard at the residence of each UNO at Upazila headquarters. The latest order to deploy four armed members of Ansars, has showed that the government belatedly realised that the security had to be tightened after the miscreants had nearly completed their mission on the Ghoraghat UNO without any much resistance.



The criminals before breaking in to the residence of UNO Wahida Khanam locked the lone night guard in his quarter and easily entered into the residence breaking the ventilator of the washroom. Had there been adequate number of security guards with at least a couple of licensed firearms, miscreants would not have reached their target so easily.



Meanwhile the critically injured Wahida Khanam on Friday partially gained consciousness after a surgery on her brain at the National Institute of Neuroscience and Hospital in Dhaka, where she was flown in an Air Force helicopter from Rangpur in unconscious state hours after the horrific incident. Although her condition was stable after the surgery she was not out of danger yet. She received severe brain injury after being hit on her head by a hammer. It broke her skull and caused internal bleeding.



Being shocked at the gruesome incident the people of the country have been praying for her quick recovery. They are also demanding exemplary punishment of the culprits. In the meantime Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested five people including two leaders of the local unit of the youth front Juba League of the ruling Awami League (AL), for their direct involvement in the gruesome incident.



UNO Wahida Khanam's father, Omar Ali, a Freedom Fighter was also gravely injured when he tried to save his daughter. However, the attackers fled when her three - year old son started crying in panic. Wahida's husband, who is the UNO of Pirganj upazila in Rangpur, was not at the scene. Omar Ali is now being treated at Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where Wahida was kept in intensive care unit (ICU) and later flown to Dhaka.



Crime specialists believe the attack was premeditated as the criminals were determined to kill her as she had been preventing them from illegally grabbing land properties. They were also trying to get work orders and other business opportunities in her administrative jurisdiction. Wahida Khanam was an honest and brave officer and never allowed any corruption to occur. They think the incident might have been perpetrated by certain quarters after having failed to get undue benefits from her.



As the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina started taking many small, medium, big and mega projects in different spots of the country involving trillion and trillions of taka, a section of corrupt people within the ruling party resorted to plundering the project money through various fictitious work orders and contracts in connivance of some corrupt officials and political touts.



A number of such illegal work orders and contracts have already been busted and further funding to those projects have been stopped. But in the meantime many corrupt people having political and administrative backing embezzled billions of taka which are yet to be retrieved. Most of such plundered money has been allegedly siphoned off to foreign countries or concealed in the country. However, many development projects have already been implemented and the people are enjoying the benefit.



But as on the other side of the coin billions of taka has been embezzled due to lack monitoring as the relevant watchdogs have been prevented by the corrupt influential quarters. The government must tackle this corrupt section mostly within the ruling party if it wants to subdue to the corruption and the crime in the country. Otherwise the corrupt and the criminals will be more desperate sparking a sort of anarchy in which more wise and competent officials will continue to be victimized.



The Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA) demanded that the real motive behind the attack be found and the perpetrators brought to book after proper investigation into the case. Some unruly leaders and activists of the different units of AL and its affiliated organisations have been found involved in various grave and petty crimes committed at different spots of the country. Many of the culprits have been arrested and the rest have been absconding in connivance of a corrupted influential quarter.



Government should be more proactive to sort out criminals involved in the ruling party in guise of leaders and activists. Time is running out fast and if government fails to stop criminal activities and corruption, it will have to pay heavily in the next general election which is likely to be participated by influential political parties unlike the largely boycotted elections in 2014 and 2019.

The author is Business Editor,









the Daily Observer





