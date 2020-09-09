Boy drowns in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 8: A nine-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Md Yamin was the son of Hossain of Boalia Village in the upazila.

Locals said Yamin came to visit his maternal grandfather's home at Mozaffarpur Village under Mekhal Union in the upazila a few days back. He along with other children went to take a bath in a nearby pond in the afternoon. At one stage, he drowned in the pond.

After a while, locals rescued him and took him to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.