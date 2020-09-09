Video
Beauty of Balakoir Beel attracts tourists

Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Sept 8: Beauty of nature is busy with their makeup at Balakoir Beel in the district, as like in competition to beautify it than the other sites. Rose-petal lotus is peeping and dancing in mild balance with air while all white-petal lotuses are smiling at partners' doings.
Balakoir Beel, 12 kilometres away from Sadar Upazila, has now turned into attractive tourist spot. In the Rainy season it becomes a water lily ground. Charmed locals also called it as 'Padmo Beel.'
The number of spectators and tourists in the beel is increasing day by day, especially in holidays.
The spot is also a source for income. Many people pick flowers from it and sell it at markets. Retailers are supplying lotuses in different districts including Dhaka, Khulna and Madaripur.
Tourist Md Saiful Islam who came to visit the beel said, "I was like a prisoner at home in this pandemic period. I came here with friends to pass time with the beauty of nature."
Like Saiful Pabitra Kumar Biswas, Khalidul Ameen, Shimul Haque, Mohsin Uddin, Iltut Mish and Mohammad Kazi Faisal have also expressed their charming in visiting the Balakoir Beel.


