Wednesday, 9 September, 2020, 8:48 AM
4 businesses fined in Joypurhat

Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

JOYPURHAT, Sept 8: A mobile court fined four businesses Tk 58,000 in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon for making food in an unhealthy environment.
Executive Magistrate of the district administration Md Mosharraf Hossain conducted a drive in Joypurhat Railway Station area from Monday afternoon till 8pm and fined Ratul Bakery Tk 30,000, Janata Bakery Tk 20,000, Ruchita Hotel and Chinese Restaurant Tk 3,000, and Kutumbari Hotel and Restaurant Tk 5,000.
A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5 Joypurhat Camp, led by Camp Commander ASP SM Fazlul Haque, and Joypurhat Municipality Health Inspector Mamunur Rashid assisted the mobile court during the drive.


