International Literacy Day observed





JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, district and sadar upazila administration and Bureau of Non-Formal Education (BNFE) jointly organised a discussion meeting at upazila parishad auditorium where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Shariful Islam was chief guest and and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Milton Chandra Roy was in the chair.

District administration Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Mosharraf Hossain held a PowerPoint presentation.

Government Mahila College Assistant Professor Abu Reza Md Aminur Rahman presented the keynote in the meeting.

Upazila Secondary Education Officer Deepak Kumar Banik moderated the programme.

Among others, Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket, Sadar Upazila Chairman and district Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) SM Solaiman Ali, District Muktijoddha Commander Amzad Hossen, District Livestock Officer Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, District Fisheries Officer Sarder Mohiuddin, District Community Policing Forum Convener Golam Hakkani, Member Secretary Nandalal Parshi, and District NGO Co-ordinating Council President Md Nurul Amin also spoke in the meeting as special guests.

LAXMIPUR: To mark the day, district administration and BNFE jointly brought out a rally in the town in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting was held on District Collectorate building premises maintaining social distance where DC Anjan Chandra Pal was chief guest and Additional DC (General) Mohammad Shafiuzzaman Bhuiyan was in the chair.

Among others, Laxmipur Government Women's College Principal Prasun Chandra Majumder, District Education Officer Abdul Matin, and District Primary Education Officer Mansur Ali Chowdhury attended the meeting as special guests.

NARAIL: On the day, district administration organised a discussion meeting at DC office conference room with DC Anjuman Ara as chief guest and ADC (General) Md Yarul Islam in the chair.

Among others, army officer Major Mirza Imran, Assistant Professor of Economics Department at Narail Government Victoria College Anand Mohan Biswas, and Zila Parishad Member Raushan Ara Kabir Lily were present on the occasion.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, district administration and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education jointly organised a discussion meeting at circuit house conference room in the morning.

DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain attended the meeting as chief guest while ADC (General) Nahid Farjana Siddique chaired it and Police Super Haiatul Islam Khan and district AL GS Advocate MA Hakim Hawlader were special guests.









Among others, District Education Officer Sunil Chandra Sen, Journalist Advocate Mahmud Hossain Sukur, Pirojpur Press Club President Md Muniruzzman Nasim, Head Teacher of Government High School Jashim Uddin Majhee, and Journalist Ziaul Ahsan spoke on the occasion.





