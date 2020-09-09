Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 September, 2020, 8:48 AM
latest
Home Countryside

International Literacy Day observed

Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

The International Literacy Day was observed in the country as elsewhere in the globe on Tuesday with the theme 'Literacy teaching and learning in the Covid-19 crisis and beyond'.
JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, district and sadar upazila administration and Bureau of Non-Formal Education (BNFE) jointly organised a discussion meeting at upazila parishad auditorium where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Shariful Islam was chief guest and and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Milton Chandra Roy was in the chair.
District administration Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Mosharraf Hossain held a PowerPoint presentation.
Government Mahila College Assistant Professor Abu Reza Md Aminur Rahman presented the keynote in the meeting.
Upazila Secondary Education Officer Deepak Kumar Banik moderated the programme.
Among others, Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket, Sadar Upazila Chairman and district Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) SM Solaiman Ali, District Muktijoddha Commander Amzad Hossen, District Livestock Officer Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, District Fisheries Officer Sarder Mohiuddin, District Community Policing Forum Convener Golam Hakkani, Member Secretary Nandalal Parshi, and District NGO Co-ordinating Council President Md Nurul Amin also spoke in the meeting as special guests.
LAXMIPUR: To mark the day, district administration and BNFE jointly brought out a rally in the town in the morning.
Later, a discussion meeting was held on District Collectorate building premises maintaining social distance where DC Anjan Chandra Pal was chief guest and Additional DC (General) Mohammad Shafiuzzaman Bhuiyan was in the chair.
Among others, Laxmipur Government Women's College Principal Prasun Chandra Majumder, District Education Officer Abdul Matin, and District Primary Education Officer Mansur Ali Chowdhury attended the meeting as special guests.
NARAIL: On the day, district administration organised a discussion meeting at DC office conference room with DC Anjuman Ara as chief guest and ADC (General) Md Yarul Islam in the chair.
Among others, army officer Major Mirza Imran, Assistant Professor of Economics Department at Narail Government Victoria College Anand Mohan Biswas, and Zila Parishad Member Raushan Ara Kabir Lily were present on the occasion.
PIROJPUR: To mark the day, district administration and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education jointly organised a discussion meeting at circuit house conference room in the morning.
DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain attended the meeting as chief guest while ADC (General) Nahid Farjana Siddique chaired it and Police Super Haiatul Islam Khan and district AL GS Advocate MA Hakim Hawlader were special guests.




Among others, District Education Officer Sunil Chandra Sen, Journalist Advocate Mahmud Hossain Sukur, Pirojpur Press Club President Md Muniruzzman Nasim, Head Teacher of Government High School Jashim Uddin Majhee, and Journalist Ziaul Ahsan spoke on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Boy drowns in Chattogram
To mark the International Literacy Day, Bagatipara Upazila
Beauty of Balakoir Beel attracts tourists
4 businesses fined in Joypurhat
International Literacy Day observed
One lakh yaba recovered
Paddy procurement at Raninagar nosedives
Woman kills self in M’singh


Latest News
Oxford vaccine trial paused as participant falls ill
Social gatherings over six to be banned in England
Ronaldo nets 100th international goal as Portugal down Sweden
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India
Messi saga continues as bid to oust Barca chief gets pace
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Country’s literacy stands at 74.7 percent: Zakir
All candidates submit nomination papers
Indian army: Chinese troops fired in the air in border stand-off
Most Read News
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz as country manager of Bangladesh
Forty days of classes in primary schools planned, otherwise 'auto pass'
UNO Waheeda's condition improving, being fed liquid food
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24hrs
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz to monitor BD content
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Condition of 9 N'ganj mosque blast injured still critical: Doctors
TSC's Zinia abduction: Lopa remanded
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
OC Pradeep sued again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft