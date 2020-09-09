One lakh yaba recovered

COX'S BAZAR, Sept 8: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered 1.10 lakh yaba tablets from Teknaf Upazila of the district early Monday.

Commanding Officer of BGB Battalion-2 in Teknaf Lt Colonel Mohammad Faisal Hasan Khan said on information that a big yaba cache was entering Bangladesh from Myanmar through Khurer Mukh area under Sabrang Union, a team of the BGB raided there.

As the team challenged one drug peddler, he left a sack of the yaba and fled the scene.







