Wednesday, 9 September, 2020, 8:48 AM
One lakh yaba recovered

Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Sept 8: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered 1.10 lakh yaba tablets from Teknaf Upazila of the district early Monday.
Commanding Officer of BGB Battalion-2 in Teknaf Lt Colonel Mohammad Faisal Hasan Khan said on information that a big yaba cache was entering Bangladesh from Myanmar through Khurer Mukh area under Sabrang Union, a team of the BGB raided there.
As the team challenged one drug peddler, he left a sack of the yaba and fled the scene.


