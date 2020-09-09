Paddy procurement at Raninagar nosedives





Official sources said the government bought only 32 metric tons of Boro paddy against the target of 3,341 MT till August 31 last. To facilitate further procurements, the government extended the time by 15 days till September 15.

The sources also said the time extension may not bring any fruitful result as the prices of paddy and rice are soaring in open markets. If the government would increase the rates, the target could be achieved.

By the four-month period, a total of 123 listed husking rice millers supplied about half of the targeted rice to the local supply depots (LSDs).

Traders said, due to soaring prices of paddy and inclement weather in the beginning of the season, the millers could not purchase paddy at the right time and husk into rice. So, the procurement faced setback.

Upazila LSD sources said the government targeted to procure a total of 6,737 MT of paddy and rice in this Boro season. But, against the target, 32 MT of paddy at Tk 26 per kg and 1,906 MT of rice at Tk 36 per kg were procured.

Farmer sources said they could not sell paddy to the LSD during the campaign period due to complex rules and regulations imposed by the government on paddy procurement. If the procurement would have been simple, the farmers would sell paddy easily to the LSD.

General Secretary of Raninagar Rice Mills Owners Association Sitanath Ghosh said coarse paddy is less grown in Raninagar. Moreover, the weather was unfavourable at the start of the season. The hike in the market prices added to the situation. As a result, the procurement at Raninagar LSD got bogged down.

Officer-in-Charge of the LSD Shariful Islam said, "We are talking to millers so that rice procurement target can be achieved at the least. I admit that the millers are counting losses for supplying rice at the government rate as the market price is high. We are trying to overcome the crisis."















