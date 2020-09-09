Woman kills self in M’singh

MYMENSINGH, Sept 8: A woman reportedly committed suicide in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Deceased Mazeda Khatun, 26, was the wife of Rafiqul Islam of Uttar Manikura Village in the upazila.

The couple, blessed with a five-year-old son, got married 10 years back.

Locals said Mazeda killed self by hanging from the ceiling in the house at noon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Haluaghat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Mahmudul Hasan.







