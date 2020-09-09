Video
Wednesday, 9 September, 2020
Countryside

Three unnatural deaths in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a teenage boy died and another one was injured in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Kurigram and Natore, in three days. 
KURIGRAM: Two persons died in separate unnatural incidents in Ulipur and Nageshwari upazilas of the district in three days.
An ice-cream seller was electrocuted in Dobar Par Village under Hatiya Union in Ulipur Upazila on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Khalil Mia, 30, son of Abdul Qader, was a resident of the area. He had been selling ice-cream in a battery-run van for long.
Local sources said he came in contact with a live electric wire at around 11:30am while charging his vehicle, which left him critically injured.
Later, the family members rescued him, but he died on the way to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex.
Hatiya Union Parishad Chairman BM ABUL Hossain confirmed the incident.   
On the other hand, a teenage boy was killed by lightning strike in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
Deceased Shaon Ahmed, 15, was the son of Ibrahim Ali of Pakhir Mor area under Nageshwari Municipality.
Local sources said lightning struck him while he was going to a poultry farm near their house, leaving him dead on the spot.
NATORE: A day-labourer died and another was injured while constructing a septic tank in Ramaigachhi Village of Sadar Upazila in the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Sheikh Kamal, 50, son of Indu Sheikh of Teberia Village in the upazila.
The injured was Manik Mia, 45, a resident of the same area.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Police Station Md Zahangir Alam said the labourers were cutting soil for constructing a septic tank in the house of one Abdur Sabur in Ramaigachhi area.
At one stage, both of the labourers got injured as the soil fell down over them.   
Later, the injured were rushed to a local hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Kamal dead, the OC added.


