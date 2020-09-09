Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 9 September, 2020, 8:48 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Two murdered in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

An elderly woman and a youth were killed in separate incidents in two districts- Gopalganj and Gazipur, in two days.
GOPALGANJ: An elderly woman was killed over a trivial matter in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Kanchan Biswas, 60, wife of Anil Biswas of Jamai Bazar area in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tungipara Police Station (PS) AFM Nasim said Kanchan Biswas was locked into an altercation with her neighbour Anju Chowdhury in the afternoon over a trivial matter.
At one stage, Anju's son Razib Chowdhury hit Kanchan, which left her critically injured.
Later, she was rushed to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital where Kanchan Biswas was referred to Khulna Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.
She died on the way to the hospital at night.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police are trying to arrest the accused, the OC added.
SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A youth was hacked to death by a group of drug addicts in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Russel Rana, 30, son Sujon Ali, a resident of Singdighi Village in the upazila. He was a teacher at a private school in the area.
Local sources said Russel urged some of the local drug addicts to leave their addiction a couple of days before.
Following this, the drug addicts led by one Imran, 20, son of Bakkar Mandol of Bartopa Village, called Russel out of home in the afternoon and hacked him to death.
Later, they left the body beside a canal and fled the scene.
However, locals spotted the body on the bank of Labanga Canal in Bilaighat area on Sunday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
The deceased's father claimed that his son was murdered in a preplanned way.
Sreepur PS OC Khandaker Imam Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, the body bore several injury marks.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Boy drowns in Chattogram
To mark the International Literacy Day, Bagatipara Upazila
Beauty of Balakoir Beel attracts tourists
4 businesses fined in Joypurhat
International Literacy Day observed
One lakh yaba recovered
Paddy procurement at Raninagar nosedives
Woman kills self in M’singh


Latest News
Oxford vaccine trial paused as participant falls ill
Social gatherings over six to be banned in England
Ronaldo nets 100th international goal as Portugal down Sweden
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India
Messi saga continues as bid to oust Barca chief gets pace
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Country’s literacy stands at 74.7 percent: Zakir
All candidates submit nomination papers
Indian army: Chinese troops fired in the air in border stand-off
Most Read News
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz as country manager of Bangladesh
Forty days of classes in primary schools planned, otherwise 'auto pass'
UNO Waheeda's condition improving, being fed liquid food
COVID-19: 36 more die in 24hrs
Facebook appoints Sabhanaz to monitor BD content
Septuagenarian drowns in Kurigram
Condition of 9 N'ganj mosque blast injured still critical: Doctors
TSC's Zinia abduction: Lopa remanded
Another policeman dies of COVID-19, total death toll in police force 74
OC Pradeep sued again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft