Two murdered in two districts





GOPALGANJ: An elderly woman was killed over a trivial matter in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Kanchan Biswas, 60, wife of Anil Biswas of Jamai Bazar area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tungipara Police Station (PS) AFM Nasim said Kanchan Biswas was locked into an altercation with her neighbour Anju Chowdhury in the afternoon over a trivial matter.

At one stage, Anju's son Razib Chowdhury hit Kanchan, which left her critically injured.

Later, she was rushed to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital where Kanchan Biswas was referred to Khulna Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

She died on the way to the hospital at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police are trying to arrest the accused, the OC added.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A youth was hacked to death by a group of drug addicts in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Russel Rana, 30, son Sujon Ali, a resident of Singdighi Village in the upazila. He was a teacher at a private school in the area.

Local sources said Russel urged some of the local drug addicts to leave their addiction a couple of days before.

Following this, the drug addicts led by one Imran, 20, son of Bakkar Mandol of Bartopa Village, called Russel out of home in the afternoon and hacked him to death.

Later, they left the body beside a canal and fled the scene.

However, locals spotted the body on the bank of Labanga Canal in Bilaighat area on Sunday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased's father claimed that his son was murdered in a preplanned way.

Sreepur PS OC Khandaker Imam Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, the body bore several injury marks.

















