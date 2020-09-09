Lightning kills five in 3 dists





DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A man was killed and his wife injured by lightning strike at Chawkdaulatpur Village in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Naharul Islam, 45, of the village.

His injured wife Komela Khatun, 30, was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

BOGURA: Three people, including a man and his son, were killed in two separate lightning strikes at two villages in Sonatala Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased were Siddique Hossain, 35, of Madhupur Village, and his son Siam Hossain, 10, and Sumon Chandra Roy, 17, son of Subhas Chandra Roy of Katlahar in the upazila.

In Madhupur village, Siddique and his son Siam were fishing in Matiali Beel at noon. Suddenly, lightning struck them, leaving them seriously injured.

They were rushed to Sonatala Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Meanwhile, lightning struck Sumon while he was catching fish in a canal near his house in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.

Sonatala Police Station Officer-in-Charge Zahid Hossain confirmed the incidents.

NATORE: A farmer was killed by lightning strike at Sreepur Khamarpara Village under Khubjipur Union in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Maidan Ali, 55, was a resident of the village.

Union Parishad Chairman Monirul Islam confirmed the news and said, boarding a boat, the victim was catching fish in a beel near his house at night. Suddenly, lightning struck him, leaving him dead on the spot.















