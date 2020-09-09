2 found dead in two dists





BAGERHAT: Family members of a minor boy and their neighbours recovered his body from a sluice gate of the Baleshwar River near Rayenda Bazaar area in Sharankhola Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Junayet, 7, was the son of a van puller Akhteruzzaman of the area.

KISHOREGANJ: Police recovered a newborn's body from a carton beside the Kishoreganj-Tarail Road in Sholmara area under Mohinanda Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

Police and locals said some pedestrians saw the carton beside the road in the morning and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body from the carton and sent it to Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.















