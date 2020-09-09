Eight killed in road mishaps in 4 dists





JASHORE: Two persons were killed and two injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a motorcycle on the Jashore-Magura Road in Kestapur area under Bagharpara Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Shamim Hossen, 28, son of Akhter Hossen of Bezpara Main Road area, and Shaon Hossen, 25, son of Ramzan Ali of Barandipara Mollapara area in Jashore Town.

Eyewitnesses and Saddam Hossen, brother of one deceased Shamim Hossen, said the deceased were going to Magura riding the bike. On the way in the said area the bike collided with the truck, leaving them dead on the spot.

The truck driver, Fazlur Rahman, 60, son of late Abdul Kader of Mangalsen Village in Muktagachha Upazila of Mymensingh District and his helper were injured as the truck skidded off the roadside. They were admitted to Jashore General Hospital.

Khajura Police Camp In-Charge Jumman Khan confirmed the incident.

HABIGANJ: Four people were killed and three others injured in a collision between a truck and a jeep in Madhabpur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Three of the deceased were identified as Nazmul Islam Kazal, chairman of Bagharpara Upazila in Jashore, Ariful Islam of Karimpur Village in Bagharpara, and Ankhi, 20, daughter of Sumon Mia of Taltala area in Dhaka.

Madhabpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge M Iqbal Hossain said a Sylhet-bound Pajero jeep from Dhaka collided head-on with a truck in Noapara area about 3pm, leaving two jeep passengers dead on the spot and five others injured.

The injured were taken to the upazila health complex where two others were declared dead.

MYMENSINGH: A man was run over by a truck in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Mohammad Nazrul Islam, 28, was the son of Mohammad Yusuf Ali of Shilashi area under Gafargaon Municipality of the district.

Locals said the man was crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Bhaluka Bus Stand area. Suddenly, a speeding truck ran over him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Bhaluka Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Main Uddin confirmed the incident.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A young man was killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a motorcycle at Hosenabad in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Deceased Russell, 22, was the son of Rafiqul Islam of Muslim Nagar Village in the upazila.

Police said following the accident, the young man died on the spot.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.

A case was filed in this connection.















