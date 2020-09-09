

Fierce tidal wave from Bay damaging Kuakata beach

The beach, a wonderful gift of the nature and also the spot for observing sunrise and sunset from the same point, is turning into a deadly shore for tourists.

The 18-km-long greenery of the beach is diminishing gradually.

Despite various programmes arranged by different organisations at different times demanding protection of the beach, no sustainable scheme has been taken ever. All the short-term projects undertaken so far by Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) did not yield any fruitful result.

In the last 20 years, the beach lost its one and a half kilometre area. Different installations including SA Dak Bungalow, Fayez Miar Narikel Bagan, Talbagan, Shalbagan, two lakes, Local Government Engineering Department Biogas Plant-cum-rest house, Jatiya Uddyan, Jhauban, Gangamotir Lake, a portion of Lemburbon, Forest Department Eco Park, and numerous houses were washed away.

Different tourist spots ranging from Zero Point to forest areas have already been eroded.

Besides different natural calamities, strong current from the Bay during full-moon and off-moon is hitting the beach regularly.

The off-moon tide damaged the beach most in this Bhadra. The green belts and residential hotels were destroyed.

Every year in the beginning of the rainy season, abnormal tidal surge hits the beach and causes erosion. Now mosques, pagoda, residential hotels and motels, and small businesses are under threat.

If erosion cannot be checked immediately, all public and private installations including the main coastal embankment and tourism spots will be destroyed.

Due to abnormal tide, thousands of different trees under the forest department have been uprooted. This year's tidal surge was so strong that the optical fibre of the second submarine cable has been under threat.

On Saturday last, State Minister for the Ministry of Water Resources Colonel (Rtd) Zahid Faruk, MP, visited the beach and asked for using technology of the Netherlands for checking erosion.

At that time, local erosion victims formed a human chain to draw attention of the prime minister through the state minister.

After the state minister's visit, a high profile team of BWDB's design circle visited the eroded areas.

Before this, on August 27, a delegation led by the BWDB's Southern Region Chief Engineer Harun-ur-Rashid visited the eroded areas. He informed that an initiative has been taken to protect 270-metre-long beach stretching in the east and the west.

He said, to check erosion for the time being, a step has been taken for dumping over 3,000 geo-bags worth about Tk 20 lakh. Besides, a permanent project has been sent to the ministry to protect Kuakata.

If necessary, a Development Project Proposal attaching the details of design will be placed again to the ministry in coordination with the circle's recommendation. If the project is approved, effective steps will be taken to protect the entire beach.









Locals and victims demanded quick implementation of the steps otherwise the spot for observing sunrise and sunset from the same point of the beach will be lost.





