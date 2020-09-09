Pak to reopen schools next week

KARACHI, Sept 8: Schools in Pakistan will begin reopening in phases from next week following a fall in new coronavirus case numbers, officials said, ending a long closure that led to exam cancellations and threw students' grades into chaos.

Higher education institutions and senior school classes will reopen on Sept. 15, class six till eight will open again on Sept. 23, and on Sept. 30 primary classes will reopen, Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Education, told a news conference. -REUTERS



