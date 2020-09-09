Video
India virus deaths hit record high

Published : Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

MUMBAI, Sept 8:  India recorded its highest daily deaths from the coronavirus in more than a month on Tuesday, even as new infections slowed, data from the health ministry showed.
The health ministry said 1,133 people had died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest since July, taking total mortalities to 72,775. But new daily cases were at 75,809, the lowest in a week.  India surpassed Brazil on Monday to become the country with the most number of coronavirus cases outside of the United States and has a cumulative caseload of 4.28 million.   -REUTERS


