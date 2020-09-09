Belarus opposition figure detained at Ukraine border





Kolesnikova played a major role in the campaign of opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who claimed victory over President Alexander Lukashenko in a disputed election last month, and has since spoken at huge protests against his rule.

Tikhanovskaya on Tuesday called for Kolesnikova to be "freed immediately."

"By kidnapping people in broad daylight, Lukashenko is showing his weakness and fear," she said in a statement from Lithuania, where she has taken refuge.

Anton Bychkovsky, a spokesman for the State Border Committee, told AFP that Kolesnikova was being held and "an investigation is under way to legally assess the situation".

The high-profile activist went missing on Monday, with witnesses saying she was bundled into a minibus on the street in the capital Minsk.

Kolesnikova's detention removes one of the strongest opposition speakers who had insisted she would not leave Belarus voluntarily.

It came as Russian state media including Kremlin-funded RT were due to broadcast a set-piece interview with Lukashenko.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed kidnapping "cannot in any way be justified" but denied Belarus has political prisoners, in comments to journalists.

Belarusian border guards said Kolesnikova had attempted to flee across the border at around 4:00 am (0100 GMT) on Tuesday along with two other members of the opposition's Coordination Council, press secretary Anton Rodnenkov and executive secretary Ivan Kravtsov. -AFP















