

Legends do yawn

"Legends be like", Sarfaraz's wife captioned with Steven Smith's yawning photo.

Her husband and the former captain too yawned during the recent series against England.

In fact, the veteran Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed became the focus of all shutterbugs as he was seen yawning while sitting on a bench outside the field. "He became the 'first cricketer to yawn in all the three formats of the game', fans wrote on a social media page.

Last year, the former Pak captain was subjected to trolls when he was caught yawning behind the stumps during the match against India in the World Cup.

"I am sick of people's reactions as if they don't yawn '', speaking exclusively over telephone from Karachi, she said.









"Would anyone be watching in what situation he/she is into ? I mean this (fans reactions) is pathetic. He enjoyed himself on the bench and was carefree this time, waiting for his turn to perform", she added.





Sarfaraz Ahmed's wife Khushbakht had a reason to share the recent photograph of former Australian captain Steven Smith, who was seen yawning during the tense T-20I match against England."Legends be like", Sarfaraz's wife captioned with Steven Smith's yawning photo.Her husband and the former captain too yawned during the recent series against England.In fact, the veteran Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed became the focus of all shutterbugs as he was seen yawning while sitting on a bench outside the field. "He became the 'first cricketer to yawn in all the three formats of the game', fans wrote on a social media page.Last year, the former Pak captain was subjected to trolls when he was caught yawning behind the stumps during the match against India in the World Cup."I am sick of people's reactions as if they don't yawn '', speaking exclusively over telephone from Karachi, she said."Would anyone be watching in what situation he/she is into ? I mean this (fans reactions) is pathetic. He enjoyed himself on the bench and was carefree this time, waiting for his turn to perform", she added.