All candidates submit forms





On the day, present vice-president Tabith Awal becomes first to submit form and others follow him. Till 5:00pm, all the forms were submitted.

The candidates for president post are current president Kazi M Salahuddin, former booter and coach of national team Shafiqul Islam Manik and vice-president of BFF Badal Roy.

BFF senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy and former star booter Sheikh M Aslam submit forms for senior vice-president post.

Eight candidates who submit forms for the vice-president posts are Tabith Awal, Kazi Nabil Ahmed, Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi, Bangladesh Police FC official Sheikh M Maruf Hasan, organiser Abdullah Al Fuad, Amirul Islam Babu, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan Manik and Bashundhara Kings president Imrul Hasan.

A total of 36 candidates submit forms for executive member post and they are Brothers Union official Amer Khan, Sakhawat Hossain Bhuiyan, Tipu Sultan, Noakhali District Football Association (DSA) president Abdul Wadud Pintu, Fakirerpool Young Man's Club official M Sabbir Hossain, Wari Club official Mohidur Rahman Miraj, Independent candidate Monjurul Ahsan, City Club official Imtiaj Sultan Jony, Agrani Bank football club official Hazi M Rafique, Patuakhali DFA president ANM Aminul Haque Mamun, Nilphamari DFA president and BFF executive member Arif Hossain Moon, Khulna DFA president Saiful Islam, Dhaka DFA president Sayed Mostaque Ali Mukul, organiser Mizanur Rahman, Fazlur Rahman Babul, Hasanuzzaman Khan, Zakir Hossain Babul, Raihan Kabir, Saifur Rahman Moni, Harunur Rashid, Sawkat Ali Khan Jahangir, Mahfuza Akter Kiron, Satyajit Das Rupu, M Ilias Hossain, Bijon Barua, Iqubal Hossain, Amith Khan Shuvra, Mahiuddin Ahmed Salim, Jakir Hossain Chowdhury, Syed Riajul Karim, Quamrul Hasan Hilton, Imtiaz Hamid Sabuj, Asadujjaman Mithu, Nurul Islam Nuru, Shakil Mahmud Chowdhury and Saidur Rahman Manik.

Now, objection on any candidateship will be received until 3:00pm today (Wednesday) while forms sorting and scrutiny till be done on 11 September. The candidates will be able to withdraw their candidacy till 12 September. The final candidate list will be announced on September 13.









The executive committee election of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is scheduled to be held in 21 posts on October 3 at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.





All of the 49 candidates who brought forms to compete for 21 post of the executive committee of Bangladesh Football Federation in the upcoming election have submitted their forms on Tuesday to the BFF Election Commission.On the day, present vice-president Tabith Awal becomes first to submit form and others follow him. Till 5:00pm, all the forms were submitted.The candidates for president post are current president Kazi M Salahuddin, former booter and coach of national team Shafiqul Islam Manik and vice-president of BFF Badal Roy.BFF senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy and former star booter Sheikh M Aslam submit forms for senior vice-president post.Eight candidates who submit forms for the vice-president posts are Tabith Awal, Kazi Nabil Ahmed, Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi, Bangladesh Police FC official Sheikh M Maruf Hasan, organiser Abdullah Al Fuad, Amirul Islam Babu, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan Manik and Bashundhara Kings president Imrul Hasan.A total of 36 candidates submit forms for executive member post and they are Brothers Union official Amer Khan, Sakhawat Hossain Bhuiyan, Tipu Sultan, Noakhali District Football Association (DSA) president Abdul Wadud Pintu, Fakirerpool Young Man's Club official M Sabbir Hossain, Wari Club official Mohidur Rahman Miraj, Independent candidate Monjurul Ahsan, City Club official Imtiaj Sultan Jony, Agrani Bank football club official Hazi M Rafique, Patuakhali DFA president ANM Aminul Haque Mamun, Nilphamari DFA president and BFF executive member Arif Hossain Moon, Khulna DFA president Saiful Islam, Dhaka DFA president Sayed Mostaque Ali Mukul, organiser Mizanur Rahman, Fazlur Rahman Babul, Hasanuzzaman Khan, Zakir Hossain Babul, Raihan Kabir, Saifur Rahman Moni, Harunur Rashid, Sawkat Ali Khan Jahangir, Mahfuza Akter Kiron, Satyajit Das Rupu, M Ilias Hossain, Bijon Barua, Iqubal Hossain, Amith Khan Shuvra, Mahiuddin Ahmed Salim, Jakir Hossain Chowdhury, Syed Riajul Karim, Quamrul Hasan Hilton, Imtiaz Hamid Sabuj, Asadujjaman Mithu, Nurul Islam Nuru, Shakil Mahmud Chowdhury and Saidur Rahman Manik.Now, objection on any candidateship will be received until 3:00pm today (Wednesday) while forms sorting and scrutiny till be done on 11 September. The candidates will be able to withdraw their candidacy till 12 September. The final candidate list will be announced on September 13.The executive committee election of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is scheduled to be held in 21 posts on October 3 at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.