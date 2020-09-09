

Saif, Lee tested positive for C-19

Before collecting samples, both Saif and Lee had no symptoms. BCB's Medical Team however, has advised them to go into self-isolation immediately in accordance with the Covid-19 management protocol until they undergo another test.

Saif, Lee tested positive for C-19

BCB's Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said: "Our consultant for Covid-19 is reviewing Lee's case to determine whether it is a new or previous infection before advising on the management plan."

Sample of rest of the players in pool was collected on Tuesday and result of them will be given today. 2nd phase coronavirus test for Tigers will be conducted soon after arrival at the hotel on September 18 while 3rd round test will be carried out on September 21. The last round test will be done before taking off the plane by the end of the month.















Cricketer Saif Hassan and BCB's Head of Physical Performance Nicholas Lee tested positive for Covid-19. Test samples were collected on September 7 from 24 individuals including 17 players in Dhaka, report of which revealed on the following day. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the report officially.Before collecting samples, both Saif and Lee had no symptoms. BCB's Medical Team however, has advised them to go into self-isolation immediately in accordance with the Covid-19 management protocol until they undergo another test.It may be noted that Lee had earlier reported positive on 14 August in Dubai, UAE and negative on 23 August after 10 days in isolation. He also completed a 14-day self-quarantine on arrival in Dhaka prior to Monday's test. Following to Lee's earlier negative reports, BCB decided to discontinue players' individual practices at Home of Cricket, Mirpur.BCB's Sports Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury said: "Our consultant for Covid-19 is reviewing Lee's case to determine whether it is a new or previous infection before advising on the management plan."Sample of rest of the players in pool was collected on Tuesday and result of them will be given today. 2nd phase coronavirus test for Tigers will be conducted soon after arrival at the hotel on September 18 while 3rd round test will be carried out on September 21. The last round test will be done before taking off the plane by the end of the month.